Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

On Wednesday morning, JCBs were moved in to demolish the structures constructed on illegally occupied Khasra number 612 land in the Madanpur Khadar region. The land worth several crores is owned by Uttar Pradesh's irrigation department and was encroached by illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

In a major action against the illegal encroachment by Rohingyas in Delhi, the irrigation department, working on the directions of the Yogi Adityanath government, freed 6 acres of illegally occupied land in the Madanpur Khadar region.

On Wednesday morning, JCBs were moved in to demolish the structures constructed on illegally occupied Khasra number 612 land in the Madanpur Khadar region. The land worth several crores is owned by Uttar Pradesh's irrigation department and was encroached by illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

UP Minister of Jal Shakti Dr Mahendra Singh has shared a video of the demolition drive stating that the 6 acres of land in Madanpur, owned by UP irrigation department was under illegal occupation for years. He stated that the UP government has demolished illegal structures and has now taken the land under its control.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had helped over 300 Rohingyas to settle in the Madanpur Khadar region

Apparently, the illegally occupied land was encroached upon by over 300 Rohingyas, who had made illegal constructions on it. A report published by Dainik Bhaskar last year suggested that the Rohingyas were living illegally right across the cremation ground in the Madanpur Khadar area of the national capital. Moreover, they had settled on the land owned by UP government’s irrigation department.

As per the report, the illegal Rohingya migrants were getting all government benefits as well. Amid the lockdown, the Delhi Government and Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan were accused of providing a huge amount of ration to them. Madanpur Khadar falls under the Okhla constituency in New Delhi. As per the report, the illegal settlement of Rohingyas also had stolen electricity connection and borewell water.

Meanwhile, other migrant workers who lived in the nearby region were deprived of rations and other basic facilities by the AAP government. OpIndia had then reported how the poor in Okhla had alleged religious discrimination in ration distribution in Amanatullah Khan’s constituency. The locals had alleged that they were not provided ration because they were Hindus and ‘did not vote for AAP’. 

The Dainik Bhaskar report had further stated that the local residents alleged that the Kalindi Kunj Police station officers were aware of the illegal Rohingyas selling marijuana, smack and other illegal substances but refrained from taking any action against them. Many RWAs had requested the Delhi Police to remove the illegal settlement but all pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

