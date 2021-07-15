Uttar Pradesh: BJP’s Sonia becomes Saharanpur’s block chief where her husband works as a sweeper. Read details

Bharatiya Janata Party is known for giving space to the unknown but hardworking faces in the political world. The latest example is Sonia, a member of BJP, who took charge as Block Chief of Baliakheri in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She secured victory in the block chief polls that were held earlier this month. Interestingly, Sonia’s husband, Sunil Kumar, works as a sweeper in the same block.

The couple resides in Nalhera Gujjar village. Sunil works as a sweeper in the Baliakheri development block. When the elections were announced, the block chief post for reserved for the Scheduled Caste category. Sunil encouraged his wife to contest for the elections from ward number 55. To their surprise, Sonia secured victory in the BDC elections and later contested for block chief polls.

Sonia, who has done Bachelors in Arts, aims to work for the development of her village. She said that his husband and family supported her during the journey. After she won the election, the fight for becoming Block Chief begun. BJP was looking for an educated woman from the Schedule Caste for the seat. BJP leader Mukesh Chaudhary proposed Sonia’s name, and a consensus was reached among the party members.

Slowly, as BJP had backed Sonia, the rest of the contestants for the seat start to withdraw their name, and Sonia won the election of block chief unopposed. 26-year-old block chief said her husband would continue to work as a sweeper as his salary runs the house. Also, Sonia became chief for five years, but his job is till retirement.

Sonia and Sunil got married in 2014. They have two children. Other than husband and children, her mother-in-law and brother-in-law also live with them.