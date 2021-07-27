Multiple cases of Grooming Jihad has surfaced recently. In a case from Uttar Pradesh, Dilsher posed as Dinesh trapped a 13-year-old Hindu minor girl and kidnapped her on Friday. He took her to Aligarh in his car where he had plans to forcefully convert the girl to Islam.

The Hindu Jagran Manch staged a protest forcing the police to get into action. Both Dilsher and the minor girl were found in Aligarh when the girl revealed that she was taken there forcefully.

As per reports, Dilsher is said to be the brother of a local politician that supposedly encouraged him to take this step.

Muslim boy posed as girl to send friend request on Facebook

In a separate incident, Siraj Ali sent a friend request in the name of one Laxmi to a Hindu girl to get the request accepted. Seeing the name of a girl, the victim accepted the friend request and began talking.

When the two got friendly, Ali revealed that he wasn’t Laxmi but Laxmikant. He began frequenting Kanpur to meet the girl. Once when the girl’s brother saw the two together, she fled with Ali.

Ali then took her to Mumbai promising safe haven but upon reaching she got to know that he was not some Laxmikant but Siraj Ali. As per reports, Ali then forcefully converted the victim to Islam, performed Nikah and kept her in Mumbai so that she does not flee.

The girl was traced to Mumbai through her call records. A case has been registered against Ali while the girl has been returned to her family.

Alam Khan posed as Hindu to establish physical relationship on the pretext of marriage

In a case of Grooming Jihad from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, Alam Khan posed as Alam Singh to establish a physical relationship with a Hindu girl on the pretext of marriage. Khan kept not just his identity but his residence and background hidden too from the victim.

As per a News18 report, he used to take the girl to various locations for his work. Khan’s identity was exposed in Kanpur when the girl found out about his fake identity due to his religious practices.

The police has registered a case against Khan and issued a lookout notice for him.

Manovar Hussain traps a girl to push her into prostitution

In another incident, a 21-year-old girl was trapped by one Hussain in Assam.

Hussain on the pretext of love married the girl hailing from a village in Assam to Bihar’s Bahdurganj to force her into prostitution. The victim contacted her family as soon as she got a chance after which she was rescued by a search team constituted by the police.

As per Sanjay Kumar, a police official, this is the second such case and the accused is being interrogated to bust the nexus of prostitution.

We reported earlier how four Muslim men from Bagwalipokhar in Uttarakhand’s Almora were arrested by the police after they were accused of grooming jihad by the locals.

As per reports, the Muslim men are accused of luring the Hindu girl with the aim of abducting her. The police subsequently took the accused to the police station where the girl’s father had lodged a complaint. Aged between 19 to 27, the four accused are residents of Haridwar and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, one among the four arrested befriended the girl on social media a few months ago.

The four have been booked for “abduction and molestation” and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.