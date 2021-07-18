On Thursday (July 15), a group of villagers caught a father-daughter duo in a compromising position at a field in the Sarupur area of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused and his daughter were having an illicit, incestuous relationship for the past 10 years. On Thursday, the man drove his daughter on his bike to the nearby village in Sarupur area and engaged in sexual activities. Despite the social taboo surrounding incest, the duo went about their actions unabated. However, alert villagers soon caught them red-handed and tried to convince them to refrain from tarnishing the father-daughter relationship. But, the duo would not listen to them. The accused man instead threw stones at the villagers, which further provoked the crowd.

The villagers then thrashed the duo and called for a panchayat meeting on the following day (July 16). However, it was disrupted by the police while assuring the villagers of appropriate action. This has led to widespread resentment against the accused in the village. In order to control the law and order situation, the police had deployed several teams outside the residence of the accused man.

Meanwhile, the villagers have demanded strict action against him. Since then, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. We cannot share the video here, due to its graphic nature. While speaking about the matter, police-in-charge Sunil Kumar assured that the villagers that a case would be registered against the accused and that necessary action will be taken.