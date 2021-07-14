The Lucknow District Court has released an order to probe the rape charges against Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board member and former chairman, Waseem Rizvi.

The court accepting the complaint letter filed on June 30, has ordered Saadatganj police to register a case and submit a report within 3 days.

Confirming the same, Saadatganj police station in-charge Brijesh Kumar Yadav said that while they have received the information, they are awaiting the order copy. He assured that necessary action will be taken once they receive the copy.

The charges against Rizvi have been levied by his former driver’s wife. The complainant claimed that Rizvi used to send him for work and abuse his wife sexually in his absence.

The woman in June had visited the Saadatganj police station along with a bunch of lawyers to register a case against Rizvi.

Woman claims Rizvi threatened her with obscene photos

Narrating her ordeal, the woman alleged that Rizvi used to sexually exploit her by sending her husband out for work. On protesting, Rizvi used to threaten to make her obscene photos and videos viral.

Unable to bear this further, the woman said she informed her husband about Rizvi’s misdeeds. However, she further accused Rizvi of beating her husband when he tried to talk to him.

Rizvi says conspiracy to defame him

Meanwhile, Rizvi has said that his driver Salman Haidar who began spying on him had connived with his rivals and was passing on his information to them.

Speaking to OpIndia, Rizvi said that he fired his driver after he found him leaking details about the various place he would visit. “After I fired him, he started working elsewhere. Ten days later, his wife went to police station and filed this complaint. Police carried out initial investigation and and found nothing and hence did not file an FIR. Later, they approached court,” he said. He added that ever since he has filed the case to remove the hateful verses from Quran, he has been subjected to character assassination and vilification and this is just one more step.

Rizvi’s plea to delete 26 verses from Quran

Rizvi has been landing in trouble ever since he filed a plea to delete 26 verses from Quran which seemed to be problematic.

Amir-ul-Hassan Jafari, a Shia lawyer and ‘activist’, had announced Rs 11 lakh bounty for whoever beheads ex-UP Shia Board Chief Waseem Rizvi for his petition.

On the day he filed the petition Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of the Islamic organisation – Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, announced that he would give Rs 20,000 to anyone who brings Rizvi’s head.

An undated video emerged from Kashmir, where a group of people were demanding a death sentence for Rizvi.

In Lucknow during Tahaffuz-e-Quran (a rally called to save Quran), Kalbe Sibtain Noori, son of senior cleric Maulana Kable Sadiq said that Rizvi’s own family called him a kafir, and he should not be buried in a Muslim cemetery.

As per some reports, some youth in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, demolished the grave Rizvi had reserved for himself in Talkatora Imambara. In Banihal, Jammu and Kashmir, a group of Sunni Muslims burnt an effigy of Wasim Rizvi and demanded a death sentence for him.

Rizvi in his petition had claimed that the 26 verses cited by him for deletion promoted violence, thereby hurting religious sentiments.