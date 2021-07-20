Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeNews ReportsWatch: Rockets hit areas close to Afghan presidential palace in Kabul during Eid Prayers
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Watch: Rockets hit areas close to Afghan presidential palace in Kabul during Eid Prayers

A video shared by Tolo News shows how the explosions interrupted the outdoor gathering for prayers. Notably, President Ashraf Ghani was also present for the prayers. Amidst the sounds of explosions, the prayer continued.

OpIndia Staff
Afghanistan: Rockets hit Kabul, close to Afghan presidential palace
Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace (Image: Screenshot from viral video)
3

On July 20 at around 8 AM (local time), rockets hit the capital city of Afghanistan and landed close to the presidential palace during Eid al-Adha prayers. Reports suggest that it is unclear who was behind the attack. Mirwais Stanekzai, spokesperson, Interior Ministry, said that three rockets landed outside the palace.

They were fired from the Parwan-e-Se region and landed in Bagh-e-Ali Mardan and Chaman-e-Hozori regions located in District 1 and Manabe Bashari region location in District 2 of Kabul.

AFP quoted Stanikzai saying, “Today the enemies of Afghanistan launched rocket attacks in different parts of Kabul city. All the rockets hit three different parts. Based on our initial information, we have no casualties. Our team is investigating.” While officials are shying away from taking Taliban’s name, the fingers are getting pointed at the terrorist group.

A video shared by Tolo News shows how the explosions interrupted the outdoor gathering for prayers. Notably, President Ashraf Ghani was also present for the prayers. Amidst the sounds of explosions, the prayer continued.

Later, Ghani delivered a speech from an outdoor podium. He said, “The future of Afghanistan in Afghanistan is determined by Afghans. Afghans should prove in action that they are united. A firm stance by the people for the next three to six months will change the situation. Does the Taliban have any ‘positive response’ to Afghans, especially to women?”

Taliban expansion in Afghanistan

In recent times, American troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan while Taliban militants have been launching major offensive attacks. They are taking over district after district resulting in unrest across the nation.

In previous years, the Taliban had declared a ceasefire during the Eid holiday, but this year no such announcements were made. However, on July 19, NATO representatives in Kabul and 15 diplomatic missions urged the Taliban to stop the offensive attacks after militants and the Afghan government failed to come to an agreement on a ceasefire at Doha.

Notably, Danish Siddiqui, an Indian photojournalist working for Reuters was recently killed while he was covering the ongoing tension between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKabul rockets, Taliban rocket fire, Afghanistan taliban fight
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
561,116FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com