Saturday, August 21, 2021
Exclusive: Indians feared kidnapped by Taliban in Kabul are safe, being evacuated safely on a flight

Sources have confirmed to OpIndia that all the evacuees are safely boarding the flight.

OpIndia Staff
All Indians in Kabul are safe and in touch with Indian diplomats and are being evacuated/ Representational Image/ Image Source: Reuters
Local journalists in Afghanistan had claimed that around 150 Indians had been kidnapped by the Taliban from the Kabul Airport. Later, Taliban had rejected the allegations and denied the report. Now, the media reports that all the Indians are safe.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul said that sources in the Indian Government have informed that all the Indians in Kabul are safe and in touch with Indian diplomats. The evacuation process is underway, they said.

Sources have confirmed to OpIndia as well that all the evacuees are safely boarding the flight.

It is pertinent to recall that Taliban was reported to have helped Indians evacuate after the fall of Kabul a couple of days back. The Indian govt had reportedly approached the Taliban to allow the Indians to leave the country after the Indians were unable to reach the airport due to the road blockades put up by the Taliban.

Around 50 people who had gathered at the Indian embassy after the Taliban reached the city were already evacuated on Sunday itself, and the rest around 150 people were scheduled to be evacuated on the next day as the Indian govt had decided to close the mission in Kabul.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

