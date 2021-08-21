Local journalists in Afghanistan had claimed that around 150 Indians had been kidnapped by the Taliban from the Kabul Airport. Later, Taliban had rejected the allegations and denied the report. Now, the media reports that all the Indians are safe.

#Breaking: All #Indians are safe. and the people who took them collecting their passports and checking them and investigating. a source told @Etilaatroz abductors told them that all will move back to the #kabulairport. now they are in a garage close to the #kabulairport — Zaki Daryabi (@ZDaryabi) August 21, 2021

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul said that sources in the Indian Government have informed that all the Indians in Kabul are safe and in touch with Indian diplomats. The evacuation process is underway, they said.

All Indians in Kabul are safe and in touch with Indian diplomats. Evacuation process is underway. – Indian Government sources. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 21, 2021

Sources have confirmed to OpIndia as well that all the evacuees are safely boarding the flight.

It is pertinent to recall that Taliban was reported to have helped Indians evacuate after the fall of Kabul a couple of days back. The Indian govt had reportedly approached the Taliban to allow the Indians to leave the country after the Indians were unable to reach the airport due to the road blockades put up by the Taliban.

Around 50 people who had gathered at the Indian embassy after the Taliban reached the city were already evacuated on Sunday itself, and the rest around 150 people were scheduled to be evacuated on the next day as the Indian govt had decided to close the mission in Kabul.