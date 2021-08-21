Around 150 Indians have been allegedly kidnapped by the Taliban from outside the Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul, local journalists in Afghanistan have claimed. There has been no official confirmation yet of the matter from the Indian Government or the US/NATO forces on ground. Indian Govt is reported to be monitoring the situation closely.

This is a DEVELOPING STORY.

According to Rishikesh Kumar of Sputnik, those abducted included a number of Afghan Sikhs and citizens but most were ordinary Indians. The people, including women and children, had reached the airport at 1 a.m. but could not enter.

These people, including women and children, had gone to the airport in eight caster-type vehicles at 1:00 AM today, but could not enter the airport due to lack of coordination.

Kumar reported that soon after, Talibs came and thrashed some of them and took them all to Tarkhil, Kabul. Some managed to escape from the moving car, reported Kumar. According to those who had escaped, the Talibs told them that they were being taken inside the airport through another gate but it is not clear if they were indeed taken in or transferred to another location.

Taliban, however, has denied the allegations.

Ahmadullah Waseq, a Taliban spokesman has denied this report to a member of the Afghan media that reported on this story. More details are awaited.

There have been hostage situations involving radical Islamic groups in the past. In 2014, a group of 46 Indian nurses were rescued from ISIS captivity in war torn Iraq. Then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had worked closely through diplomatic channels with countries in the region like Saudi Arabia and Iraq to secure their rescue.