Saturday, August 21, 2021
HomeWorldAfghanistan journalists claim 150 people, mostly Indians, have been kidnapped by Taliban in Kabul,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Afghanistan journalists claim 150 people, mostly Indians, have been kidnapped by Taliban in Kabul, Islamic outfit denies reports

According to those who had escaped, the Talibs told them that they were being taken inside the airport through another gate.

OpIndia Staff
Afghanistan journalists claim 150 people, mostly Indians, have been kidnapped by Taliban in Kabul, Islamic outfit denies reports
Image Source: DW
168

Around 150 Indians have been allegedly kidnapped by the Taliban from outside the Hamid Karzai International airport in Kabul, local journalists in Afghanistan have claimed. There has been no official confirmation yet of the matter from the Indian Government or the US/NATO forces on ground. Indian Govt is reported to be monitoring the situation closely.

According to Rishikesh Kumar of Sputnik, those abducted included a number of Afghan Sikhs and citizens but most were ordinary Indians. The people, including women and children, had reached the airport at 1 a.m. but could not enter.

Kumar reported that soon after, Talibs came and thrashed some of them and took them all to Tarkhil, Kabul. Some managed to escape from the moving car, reported Kumar. According to those who had escaped, the Talibs told them that they were being taken inside the airport through another gate but it is not clear if they were indeed taken in or transferred to another location.

Taliban, however, has denied the allegations.

There have been hostage situations involving radical Islamic groups in the past. In 2014, a group of 46 Indian nurses were rescued from ISIS captivity in war torn Iraq. Then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had worked closely through diplomatic channels with countries in the region like Saudi Arabia and Iraq to secure their rescue.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTaliban kidnaps Indians
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
569,304FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com