Afghan students flying Afghanistan’s national flag in Islamabad has sent the authorities in Pakistan into a tizzy. According to a report by The Dawn, the Police in Islamabad, Pakistan were put on high alert after it received information that a few students, of Afghan origin, were displaying Afghanistan flags and chanting slogans in the city’s F-9 park and other areas of Islamabad on August 15 (Sunday).

The incident reportedly happened the very same day the Taliban took control over Afghanistan, almost 20 years after being ousted by a US-led military coalition.

Men fly Afghan flags and chant slogans in Pakistan after the Taliban gained control over Afghanistan

According to sources, 8 to 10 young men holding the Afghan flags were seen chanting slogans in F-9 Park. While others managed to escape, the Pakistan police arrested five individuals from different parts of the capital.

On seeing the Afghan boys about to clash with some locals, a police officer approached them. However, the Afghan youth managed to escape, said the report by The Dawn, that added that the police recovered an Afghan citizen card from one of the boys in F-9 Park who belonged to the Paktia province of Afghanistan. The police, however, did not register any case against the students who were picked up.

Afghanistan citizens fleeing the country after Taliban takes over

Meanwhile, chaotic scenes were observed at the Kabul Airport after Taliban managed to capture the capital of Afghanistan. Chaos erupted at the airport with over-crowding of citizens and non-existent security. Passengers were seen waiting at the tarmac of the airport in long queues in the hopes of leaving the country at the earliest.

Videos have gone viral on the internet that shows Afghans hanging on to the tyres of flights leaving the country from the Kabul Airport and then falling off from the sky after take-off. A video that showed some Afghan youths hanging on to the engines of the flight before take-off from the airport has also gone viral on social media platforms.