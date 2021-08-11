As Islamic terror group Taliban takes control of several provincial capitals in Afghanistan, fuelling a massive humanitarian crisis, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday to appeal for peace and requested the world leaders not to leave his countrymen in chaos.

“Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred every day, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced,” wrote leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

“Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan. We want peace,” he added.

Rashid Khan’s call for help from the global community comes just as the Taliban is gaining control over large parts of Afghanistan, terrorising people and forcing Afghan people to flee to neighbouring countries. As American troops withdrew from Afghanistan, the Taliban continues to tighten its grip on several provinces.

Since last week, the Taliban is consolidating its positions by capturing important provincial capitals. Meanwhile, the government has withdrawn forces from rural areas to hold off the Taliban offensive on major population centres. Taliban has captured at least six provincial capitals in recent days in the north, west and south. A U.N. official recently said that the advances made in human rights in the 20 years since the hardline Islamists were ousted from power in Afghanistan were in danger of being erased.