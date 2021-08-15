After a month-long offensive against the Afghan army, terrorists associated with the Islamist outfit Taliban finally reached the gates of Kabul on Sunday (August 15).

In a statement, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated, “Declaration of the Islamic Emirate not to fight in Kabul Praise be to God that with the help of God Almighty and the broad support of our people, all parts of the country have come under the control of the Islamic Emirate. However, since the capital Kabul is a large and densely populated city, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate do not intend to enter the city by force or war, but rather to enter Kabul peacefully. “

He further added, “Negotiations are underway to ensure that the transition process is completed safely and securely, without compromising the lives, property and honor of anyone, and without compromising the lives of Kabulis. The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city. Also, until the completion of the transition process, the security of Kabul city is referred to the other side, which must be maintained.”

Taliban reaches the gates of Kabul. In a statement Taliban Spx says, “Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city.”



Zabihullah Mujahid claimed, “We reiterate that the Islamic Emirate does not intend to take revenge on anyone, all those who have served in the military and civilian sectors in the Kabul administration are forgiven and safe, no one will be retaliated against. All should stay in their own country, in their own place and home, and not try to leave the country. We want all Afghans, from all walks of life, to see themselves in a future Islamic system with a responsible government that serves and is acceptable to all. God willing.”

Meanwhile, the Afghan government stated the defense forces are working with the international partners to control the security situation in Kabul. Reportedly, the Taliban has asked incumbent President Ashraf Ghani to surrender to avoid bloodshed. He is expected to agree to this demand, the Taliban will capture the presidential palace first after entering Kabul.

On Saturday (August 14), Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made his first public appearance after the Islamist terror outfit, Taliban, intensified its offensive and got hold of key territories. Dozens of border crossings and provinces have fallen into the hands of the Taliban since the US announced to withdraw its troops by August end.

In a pre-recorded message, the Afghan President called for the remobilisation of armed forces, following their crushing defeat at the hands of the Taliban. He emphasised that it was the topmost priority of the Afghan government. Ashraf Ghani said, “Under the current situation, remobilizing of the security and defence forces is our top priority and required measures are underway for this purpose.”

He also informed that the government is in touch with ‘local leaders’ and ‘international partners’ to resolve the ongoing human rights crisis. The Afghan President said, “I know that you are concerned about your present and future but I assure you as your president that my focus is to prevent further instability, violence, and displacement of my people. To do this, I have started widespread consultations within and outside the government, with political leaders and international partners and I will soon share the results with the people.”