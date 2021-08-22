More than 20 Afghan Sikhs, including Afghanistan Member of Parliament Narender Singh Khalsa, were rescued from the Taliban in Kabul by the Indian Air Force on Saturday.

According to the reports, the Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft that took off from Kabul with another 168 people, including 107 Indians and some 20 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus for Hindon IAF base in Ghaziabad. Afghanistan lawmaker Narender Singh Khalsa is among the 23 Afghan Sikhs who were rescued by the Indian government on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Afghan MP Narender Singh Khalsa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Government and the Indian Air Force for rescuing him and the Afghan Sikh minority community from the Taliban.

#BREAKING: Afghan MP Narender Singh Khalsa thanks Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi, Indian Government & Indian Air Force for rescuing him and Afghan Sikh minority community from Taliban in Kabul tonight. His father Avtar Singh was killed in a 2018 terror attack in Jalalabad. pic.twitter.com/c5UaNJH8tu — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 21, 2021

His father, Avtar Singh, was killed in a 2018 terror attack in Jalalabad. He was running for the elections in October that year. The Islamic State had taken responsibility for the same.

IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul. pic.twitter.com/ysACxClVdX — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 22, 2021

This group is the same group that was stopped and harassed by Taliban on Saturday.

Arindam Bagchi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, had earlier tweeted that two Nepalese citizens are also coming to India on board the Air India flight from Kabul with assistance and support of the Indian embassy.

AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated.

More evacuation flights to follow. pic.twitter.com/YMCuJQ7595 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021

Besides Indian Air Force, a special Air India flight carrying 87 Indians from Afghanistan’s Kabul also left for Delhi early on Sunday. The Indians were taken to Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe from Kabul on board a transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday.