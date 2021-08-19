Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeNews ReportsAfghanistan: Taliban burns down amusement park in Sheberghan, because it had statues and statues...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Afghanistan: Taliban burns down amusement park in Sheberghan, because it had statues and statues are ‘haram’ in Islam

As per reports, the burned down amusement park is not the same one from the viral videos. The burned park is from the Sheberghan, the capital city of the Jowzjan province in northern Afghanistan.

OpIndia Staff
Taliban burn down amusement park because statues are haram in Islam
Taliban burn down Bokhdi Amusement Park (Image: Screenshot from viral videos)
2

On August 18, a video emerged in which an amusement park could be seen burning down to ashes. This video has emerged just days after videos of Taliban fighters enjoying rides and go-karts in an amusement park after taking over Kabul went viral on social media.

As per reports, the burned down amusement park is not the same one from the viral videos. The burned park is from the Sheberghan, the capital city of the Jowzjan province in northern Afghanistan.

A Twitter user shared the video claiming that the amusement park that the Taliban burnt down to ashes is the Bokhdi Amusement Park at Begha, Sheberghan. The reason the Taliban had given for burning it down is that the park had statues and idols, and idols are ‘haram’ in Islam.

Earlier, it was reported that the Taliban destroyed the statue of Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari, who had fought against the Taliban during the civil war in the 1990s.

Taliban has a long history of destroying statues

Taliban has a long history of showing wrath against the statues. It was most stark in the destruction of much-revered 6th-century monumental statues of Gautama Buddha known as the Bamiyan Buddhas. In March 2001, the statues faced destruction at the hands of Talibanis. They continued for 25 days to completely raze them down to the ground using mines and rockets.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAfghanistan news, Taliban burn down park, Taliban terrorism fight
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
568,454FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com