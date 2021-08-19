On August 18, a video emerged in which an amusement park could be seen burning down to ashes. This video has emerged just days after videos of Taliban fighters enjoying rides and go-karts in an amusement park after taking over Kabul went viral on social media.

As per reports, the burned down amusement park is not the same one from the viral videos. The burned park is from the Sheberghan, the capital city of the Jowzjan province in northern Afghanistan.

The Bokhdi Amusement Park was set on fire by Taliban insurgents in Begha, Sheberghan. The reason is that the statues/idols standing there are in Public access Idols are illegal in Islam, This is the logic of the Taliban’s brutal emirate. The homeland is occupied.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/MBuYsQQbxk — Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) August 17, 2021

A Twitter user shared the video claiming that the amusement park that the Taliban burnt down to ashes is the Bokhdi Amusement Park at Begha, Sheberghan. The reason the Taliban had given for burning it down is that the park had statues and idols, and idols are ‘haram’ in Islam.

Earlier, it was reported that the Taliban destroyed the statue of Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari, who had fought against the Taliban during the civil war in the 1990s.

Taliban has a long history of destroying statues

Taliban has a long history of showing wrath against the statues. It was most stark in the destruction of much-revered 6th-century monumental statues of Gautama Buddha known as the Bamiyan Buddhas. In March 2001, the statues faced destruction at the hands of Talibanis. They continued for 25 days to completely raze them down to the ground using mines and rockets.