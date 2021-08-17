Afghanistan has been in chaos since the Taliban gained control of Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. People have been making desperate attempts to flee. While chaotic scenes are observed at the Kabul Airport and elsewhere, the Talibanis have been enjoying themselves at amusement parks and working out at gyms.

Videos of Talibanis making merry following their victory have gone viral on social media. One video posted by Reuters senior reporter Hamid Shalizi shows soldiers driving bumper cars while touting their guns.

In a separate video shared widely on Twitter, a group of Talibanis are seen riding a merry-go-round meant for small children.

In yet another video posted by freelance journalist Asaad Hanna, the Jihadists are seen bouncing on a trampoline with glee.

According to social media users, the videos were shot at an amusement park in Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city, after it came under Taliban siege.

The jihadists were also seen working out at the gym in the Presidential palace, now under their control.

Trying to be “fit for governing”

Taliban in Afghanistan working out in the presidential palace’s gym. pic.twitter.com/s441sb6e35 — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) August 16, 2021

These videos are, however, in sharp contrast to the umpteen videos of brutality and atrocities, especially against Afghani women which have time and again surfaced on social media. Only yesterday, in a video shared on Instagram, Sahraa Karimi, one of Afghanistan’s most prominent women filmmakers, could be seen running amid chaos on the streets of Kabul.

The video went viral online along with the message that the filmmaker posted a few days ago in which she talked about the atrocities faced by the people of Afghanistan and urged everyone to spread her message widely.

Besides, ever since the Taliban escalated its offensives in Afghanistan, multiple videos have surfaced on social media depicting the barbarity executed by these Islamists fundamentalists on the civilians of the country.

Afghans fall from the sky after hanging on to tyres of planes to escape Taliban control

The desperation in the war-torn country could be easily understood by the videos that appeared recently showing hundreds of Afghans squeezing into a plane to flee the country in the aftermath of the Taliban’s return. The harrowing visuals showed Afghans hanging on to the tyres of flights leaving the country from the Kabul Airport and then falling off from the sky after take-off.

Locals had reportedly confirmed that the Afghans fell on top of houses with a devastating crash. They say that the fall made a terrifying noise when the body hit the roofs.