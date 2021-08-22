Afghanistan: 6 Pakistanis associated with Taliban surrender before resistance forces

Two days after it was reported that the resistance forces in Afghanistan had liberated Pol-e-Hasar, Deh Salah, and Banu districts in the Baghlan Province from Taliban control, it has now come to light that several members of the radical Islamist outfit hailed from Pakistan.

The development was shared on Twitter by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) commando Wazir Akbar Mohmand. He informed that 9 Taliban extremists surrendered before the resistance forces after they re-captured the Andarb district. “9 taliban terrorists surrendered to the Resistance in Andarab district. 6 of them were nationals from Pakistan,” Mohmand added.

The resistance commander is wearing a large smile on his face pic.twitter.com/aJihVhf9Ne — Wazir Akbar Mohmand (@AkbarMohmand2) August 21, 2021

On August 6, about 112 Talibs were neutralised and 31 injured in multiple airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force in Lashkargah city in Helmand provincial centre of Afghanistan. The Afghan Defense Ministry stated that out of the 112 slain Talibs, there were 30 Pakistanis affiliated with Islamist terror outfit Al-Qaeda.

Accusations by the Afghan government

The Afghan government has repeatedly accused Pakistan of sheltering terrorists and supporting the Taliban’s terror attack on the Afghan forces. Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai informed that Afghanistan is willing to provide evidence before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that will expose Pakistan’s supplies and logistical support to the Islamist outfit. He stated that the injured Talibs were being taken to Pakistan for medical treatment. The Afghanistan envoy said that there were videos which showed how injured Taliban terrorists were treated in Pakistan and buried once they died.

In July, Afghanistan’s first Vice-President had tweeted, “Breaking: Pakistan air force has issued official warning to the Afghan Army and Air Force that any move to dislodge the Taliban from Spin Boldak area will be faced and repelled by the Pakistan Air Force. Pak air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas.”

Screengrab of the tweet

During the launch of the ‘Single National Curriculum’ in Islamabad earlier this month, Pakistan PM Imran Khan backed the Taliban’s actions by claiming that the Afghan population had broken the ‘chains of slavery’. He had also remarked that ‘cultural imposition’ (by the United States) was tantamount to ‘mental slavery.’ In July this year, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had described the Taliban as ‘normal civilians’ and conceded that it was not possible for the government to hunt them down.