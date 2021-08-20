Resistance forces in Afghanistan have liberated three districts from Taliban control, Republic has reported. Pol-e-Hasar, Deh Salah and Banu districts in the Baghlan Province have fallen to the anti-Taliban forces, reports say.

#Breaking

Pol-e-Hesar, Deh Salah and Banu districts in #Baghlan provinces have been captured by the Public’s Resistance Forces, & a number of Taliban killed & injured.

Local reporters from Baghlan pic.twitter.com/tW1ENliWOK — Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 20, 2021

Photographs of alleged resistance forces are circulating on social media. Intense clashes were reported with heavy casualties on the Taliban side. A meeting is also reportedly underway between the Jihadist group and Ahmad Massoud, a prominent military commander in Afghanistan.

قیام اندراب



ولسوالی پل‌حصار از طالبان پس گرفته شد و جنگ به شدت در ولسوال‌های ده‌ سلاح و بنو جریان دارد‌‌. منابع محلی می گویند که از چندین منطقه بالای طالبان حمله انجام شده و تلفات سنگین‌ داده اند. pic.twitter.com/MaF4C6Rj0t — Panjshir_Province (@PanjshirProvin1) August 20, 2021

Earlier, Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh had declared himself the caretaker president of the country. Citing constitutional provisions, he had implored others to ‘join the resistance’ against Taliban.

Earlier, it was reported that Saleh’s forces had recaptured the Charikar area in the Parwan province north of Kabul. Unconfirmed reports had suggested that remaining forces loyal to the Afghan government, under the command of Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Muhammad Nur Ata Noor, were linking up with the forces loyal to Saleh to take control of the entire Panjshir region.

Panjshir, the only province that remains outside the Taliban control, have reportedly hoisted the resistance flag of the Northern Alliance all over again. A resistance force, led by Ahmad Massoud, son of late Afghan leader Ahmad Shah Massoud – known as the “Lion” of Panjshir, were reported to be gaining in strength in the Panjshir valley, north of Kabul.

The Jihadist group managed to capture Afghanistan on the 15th of August. Chaotic scenes have been observed at the Kabul Airport since then. Reports of human rights violations have also emerged with journalists being allegedly hunted down and attacked by the outfit.