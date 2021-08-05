The Taliban terrorists are fast gaining control over large chunks of Afghan territory. As areas fall under the Taliban’s control news of torture, and executions are filling in. As per the latest reports, Abdullah Atefi, a noted Afghan poet and historian was brutally killed by the Taliban last night.

As per reports in Afghan media, the incident occurred in southern Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province.

Taliban killed poet and historian Abdullah Atefi in #Afghanistan‘s southern province of Uruzgan.



That’s according to the governor, who says Atefi was first tortured, then executed last night.



Killing occurred in Chora district, which has been under Taliban control since June. pic.twitter.com/ePyO1yBkId — Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) August 5, 2021

Afghan Vice President Amarullah Saleh has confirmed the news. Saleh has stated that Atefi was taken out of his home in the Chora district of Uruzgan by the Taliban. He was later shot in the head. He added that the Taliban killed Atefi because he was a scholar of economics and history.

The Vice President added, “The Afghan brain is under attack. Taliban and its backers in Pakistan want a wasteland.”

Atefi’s home district of Chora has been under Taliban control since June this year. The Taliban is yet to comment on the murder.

A number of prominent voices in the region have condemned the murder, stating that Atefi’s murder shows that the Taliban is against education and awareness. Atefi was reportedly educating Pashtun young men and was playing a crucial role in deviating them from violence.

#Taliban killed Abdullah Atefi, for a simple reason: he was giving #Pashtun youth a different narrative. He was taking away these potential fighters from Taliban, by giving them a different perspective. A poet, a historian, a thinker is not allowed to live under Taliban rule. pic.twitter.com/ata1NGMk15 — Ramin Anwari (@raminanwari) August 5, 2021

Earlier, a popular comedian named Nazar Mohammad alias Khasa Zwan was brutally killed by the Taliban. In videos that were circulated later, Taliban terrorists were seen assaulting the comedian before killing him. In July, Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was also killed by the Taliban. Though the media tried to whitewash the incident saying he was ‘caught in a crossfire’, it was later revealed that the Taliban was aware of his identity as an Indian.

Siddiqui, who had taken shelter in a mosque after getting a bullet injury, was reportedly dragged out and brutalized before being riddled with several bullets.