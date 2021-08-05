Thursday, August 5, 2021
Updated:

Afghanistan: Taliban terrorists kill historian Abdullah Atefi, torture and execute him in Chora, Uruzgan

The Vice President added, "The Afghan brain is under attack. Taliban and its backers in Pakistan want a wasteland."

Afghan historian killed by Taliban
Abdullah Atefi(L), Taliban (R), representational images via Twitter and Der Spiegel
21

The Taliban terrorists are fast gaining control over large chunks of Afghan territory. As areas fall under the Taliban’s control news of torture, and executions are filling in. As per the latest reports, Abdullah Atefi, a noted Afghan poet and historian was brutally killed by the Taliban last night.

As per reports in Afghan media, the incident occurred in southern Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province.

Afghan Vice President Amarullah Saleh has confirmed the news. Saleh has stated that Atefi was taken out of his home in the Chora district of Uruzgan by the Taliban. He was later shot in the head. He added that the Taliban killed Atefi because he was a scholar of economics and history.

Atefi’s home district of Chora has been under Taliban control since June this year. The Taliban is yet to comment on the murder.

A number of prominent voices in the region have condemned the murder, stating that Atefi’s murder shows that the Taliban is against education and awareness. Atefi was reportedly educating Pashtun young men and was playing a crucial role in deviating them from violence.

Earlier, a popular comedian named Nazar Mohammad alias Khasa Zwan was brutally killed by the Taliban. In videos that were circulated later, Taliban terrorists were seen assaulting the comedian before killing him. In July, Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was also killed by the Taliban. Though the media tried to whitewash the incident saying he was ‘caught in a crossfire’, it was later revealed that the Taliban was aware of his identity as an Indian.

Siddiqui, who had taken shelter in a mosque after getting a bullet injury, was reportedly dragged out and brutalized before being riddled with several bullets.

