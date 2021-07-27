Afghanistan: Taliban releases video of Kandahari comedian being slapped prior to his execution

A video of popular comedian Nazar Mohammad aka Khasha being kidnapped and slapped by the Taliban before being executed has gone viral on social media.

The video has been shared by Tajuden Soroush, a senior correspondent with Iran International. A Taliban terrorist wielding a gun can be seen slapping Khasha multiple times. “This video shows the moment, Kandahari comedian, Khasha was arrested by the Taliban, Slapping him inside the car and then killed him,” reads Soroush’s Tweet.

This video shows the moment, Kandahari comedian, Khasha was arrested by the Taliban, Slapping him inside the car and then killed him. pic.twitter.com/E642Y52uto — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) July 27, 2021

The entertainer who belonged to the Kandahar province was dragged from his home last week and killed by the Taliban. As per reports, the terrorists were going door-to-door searching for government workers in the province.

They nabbed Khasha on Thursday, tied him on a tree and slit his throat. The comedian who had served as local police was found lying on the ground with his throat slit.

Shocking visuals of Khasha tied to a tree before being killed. Image Source: The Sun

As usual, the Taliban refused to take responsibility for the murder, but Khasha’s family accused the terrorists.

Taliban slaughter 100s of civilians

After a successful ambush as the US troops retreated, the Taliban have slaughtered hundreds of Afghani civilians, especially the ones who either worked for the government or the US military.

As per the locals, at least 100 people have been killed in the past two weeks with another 300 missing from the province. Officials estimate more than 150,000 civilians have been displaced in southern Kandahar which is said to be the birthplace of the Taliban in the 1990s.

Zainab, a mother of three from Kandahar said, “The fighting has affected tens of thousands of people. Some managed to flee but many are still trapped in the fighting. We lived in the city centre but fled to Kabul.”

“I cannot contact friends and relatives. I don’t know if they are alive or dead,” she added.

Afghani translators on Taliban’s hit-list

We reported earlier how an Afghani translator, Sohail Pardis was beheaded by the Taliban just before Eid. He had been receiving death threats from the terrorists. “They were telling him you are a spy for the Americans, you are the eyes of the Americans and you are infidel, and we will kill you and your family,” informed Pardis’s friend and co-worker Abdulhaq Ayoubi to CNN.

After the US pulled itself out of the war zone, the Afghans say they have been left in a death trap. Another translator Ayazuddin Hilal in an interview with ABC News narrated how they have been receiving death threats from the Taliban. “Your brothers have left. Now we will kill you,” said Hilal quoting the threat he received from the terrorists.

As many as 18,000 Afghani interpreters have applied for the USA’s Special Immigrant Visa but many are being denied due to a long and faulty process.

At least 300 Afghan interpreters have been killed since 2016 by the Taliban, as per reports.

Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui killed by Taliban, body mutilated

Earlier this month, Reuters photo journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed by the Taliban. However, Taliban had claimed they were not aware he was an Indian journalist. Reports suggested that Taliban killed him because he was Indian and even mutilated his body after killing him. In fact, they even refused to return his body. However, after his death, Danish’s body of work, especially the pictures of funeral pyres during the second wave of coronavirus and Rohingya crisis, was publicised and hailed by all, Taliban expressed sorrow on killing him.