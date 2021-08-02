Chennai-based catholic priest and the convenor of Tamil Maiyam, Jegath Gaspar Raj, recently appeared to affirm in an interview what has long been suspected: foreign organisations connive with the western media establishments to undermine the Modi government.

In a recent interview with Liberty Tamil, the catholic priest admitted that foreign organisations conspire with Western media outlets to oust PM Modi from power. He said Amnesty International and other “liberal democratic global forces” will defeat PM Modi with the help of foreign-based media outlets such as The Washington Post, Le Monde, Guardian and other organisations. A transcript of the interview published on YouTube on the 25th of July is available here.

“…Be it Washington Post, Le Monde or Guardian and other Western papers, the forces uniting against Modi are Renaissance forces, the Liberal democratic progressive forces. But, liberal democratic global forces will defeat him! They will fix him, you wait and see,” Gaspar Raj said when asked about the central government’s actions against social media platforms.

Rahul Gandhi has become mature but pro-RSS leaders surrounding him confuse his decision-making: JGR

The catholic priest also seemed to fawn over former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, stating that the Wayanad MP has become mature as he had called to purge the Congress party of people who supported the RSS. Gaspar Raj said he sees Rahul Gandhi as a “liberal democrat” who would usher the country in the era of liberal democracy.

However, he lashed out against Rahul Gandhi’s retinue, adding that they confuse him instead of providing him with proper counsel. Gaspar Raj said he has witnessed many incidents when RSS agents within the Congress party have confused Rahul Gandhi. He also added that the circle of leaders around Rahul Gandhi advise him to be extra-cautious and prevent him from meeting people.

When asked about past Congress party members who supported the RSS, Gaspar Raj said former President Pranab Mukherjee was one among the veteran Congress leaders who sympathised with the RSS. The catholic priest also claimed that RSS promoted the ‘Sanatani’ thought process, which is quite dominant within the Congress party.

Mahatma Gandhi was an RSS supporter, Arvind Kejriwal propped up by the RSS: Gaspar Raj

He even went on to claim that Mahatma Gandhi was also an ardent supporter of ‘Sanatan’ Dharma and by extension, an RSS supporter. “Many of his activities, be it the Poona Pact, be it making religion a Centre list subject, in many many issues, he was a ‘Sanatani’,” he said.

Gaspar Raj even referred to Gandhi Ji as a cunning person, stating that his calculation was correct in ascertaining that BJP-like or pro-Hindutva government would not have been possible if Pakistan and Bangladesh had stayed with India. By this assertion, the catholic priest was insinuating that Mahatma Gandhi agreed to the partition of India and the creation of Pakistan.

“Gandhi was soft-RSS; he knew that with Pakistan and Bangladesh (and their Muslim majority population) a future soft-RSS government in India will not be likely,” Gaspar Raj said.

Gaspar Raj further alleged that it was RSS who brought Arvind Kejriwal to public life. The catholic priest surmised that Kejriwal was propped up by the RSS to defeat the Congress party. According to him, RSS thought Congress has outlived its usefulness after setting up a united Indian state and the time was ripe to undermine the party by introducing Arvind Kejriwal.