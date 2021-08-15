Born in 1946, as an offshoot of India’s struggle for independence, Amul, the world’s ninth-largest dairy company is also celebrating its 75th anniversary corresponding to that with India’s 75th year of Independence. To mark this occasion, brand Amul, also known as the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), has released a video where it celebrates the 36 lakh women dairy farmers it has empowered in the course of these 75 years.

On the occasion of India’s 75th anniversary, Amul shared a snippet of the campaign video on its official Twitter handle with a caption: “Founded in 1946, #Amul celebrates 75 years of milk and progress by enriching the lives of 36 lac women farmers and providing taste, health and nutrition to 135 crore Indians every day #75YearsofAmul”.

The song depicts how the country has flourished over the years and how there has been a milk revolution over the years. Now, with changing times, technological advancement including digital payments, Amul has turned 75 and the country has become better. The video depicts women riding motorcycles wearing traditional clothes and telling how the cooperative movement has made women independent while the brand has reached every corner of the world.

The video is a beautiful depiction of how the cooperative society has championed gender equality for the last seven decades, encouraging women to step out and contribute to family income.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Amul co-operative movement, in its 75th year, has reached a group turnover of Rs. 53,000 crores (€6.01 billion). Despite the negative impact of the Covid-19 induced pandemic and its adverse effect on the dairy commodity markets, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul Federation) has registered a turnover of Rs 39,248 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

Amul is the brand that single-handedly helped India change from being a milk-deficit country to become the world’s largest producer of milk and milk products by doubling the country’s production to some 130 million tons annually over the last two decades. Amul is the ninth-largest dairy company in the world.