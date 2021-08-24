Afghanistan Acting President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday took to Twitter to apprise everyone about the situation after the Islamist group Taliban took over the country.

Talibs aren't allowing food & fuel to get into Andarab valley. The humanitarian situation is dire. Thousands of women & children have fled to mountains. Since the last two days Talibs abduct children & elderly and use them as shields to move around or do house search. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 23, 2021

He said that the Talibs are not allowing food and fuel to reach Andarab Valley, which has not yet fallen to Taliban forces. He said that the humanitarian situation there is dire as thousands of women and children have fled to the mountains. “Since the last two days Talibs abduct children and elderly and use them as shields to move around or do house search,” he said.

Often times, terrorists use women, children and elderly as human shield as a layer of ‘protection’ in a bid to get the security forces to not fire a them.

That indelible color red in my heart is Afghanistan. Only God will one day evacuate my soul from here but still my remains will reunite with the soil. I own Afghanistan & it owns me. We are one. It speaks to me every day. https://t.co/qYYPYtXO2q — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 23, 2021

Reasserting his commitment for Afghanistan, he said that the indelible colour red in his heart is Afghanistan and only God can some day evacuate his soul from there even as his remains will be reunited with the soil in Afghanistan. “I own Afghanistan and it owns me. We are one. It speaks to me every day,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Monday he had warned Taliban to not enter Panjshir after the Islamist group gathered forces outside the province, which has not yet fallen to the group. Currently the Taliban are facing resistance in Panjshir by the forces led by Ahmad Massoud, son of renowned anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Shah Massoud.