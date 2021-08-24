Tuesday, August 24, 2021
‘Situation dire’: Taliban has blocked food and fuel to Andarab valley, using children as shield says Afghan Pres Amrullah Saleh

Often times, terrorists use women, children and elderly as human shield as a layer of 'protection' in a bid to get the security forces to not fire a them.

Afghanistan Acting President Amrullah Saleh (image courtesy: orissapost.com)
Afghanistan Acting President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday took to Twitter to apprise everyone about the situation after the Islamist group Taliban took over the country.

He said that the Talibs are not allowing food and fuel to reach Andarab Valley, which has not yet fallen to Taliban forces. He said that the humanitarian situation there is dire as thousands of women and children have fled to the mountains. “Since the last two days Talibs abduct children and elderly and use them as shields to move around or do house search,” he said.

Reasserting his commitment for Afghanistan, he said that the indelible colour red in his heart is Afghanistan and only God can some day evacuate his soul from there even as his remains will be reunited with the soil in Afghanistan. “I own Afghanistan and it owns me. We are one. It speaks to me every day,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Monday he had warned Taliban to not enter Panjshir after the Islamist group gathered forces outside the province, which has not yet fallen to the group. Currently the Taliban are facing resistance in Panjshir by the forces led by Ahmad Massoud, son of renowned anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Shah Massoud.

