Tuesday, August 17, 2021
‘Tweet jehad kab tak chalega?’ India Today journalist asks Afghan VP to ‘show his face’ as Taliban takes over Afghanistan

Saleh has said that he has not fled the country and is very much in Afghanistan. He has also declared himself caretaker President and sought international support.

OpIndia Staff
India Today journalist Ashraf Wani mocks Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh
India Today journalist Ashraf Wani on Tuesday took to Twitter to question Afghanistan Vice President Amruallah Saleh on when will he show his face, after having ‘escaped to Tajikistan.

Ashraf Wani’s tweet

Wani, a journalist with India Today group based in Jammu & Kashmir, mocked the Afghan VP who has been very vocal about his anti-Taliban stand.

He was responding to a tweet by Saleh where he urged Afghans to ‘join the resistance’ against the Taliban. Wani mocked him and asked, “Why don’t you show your face? Till when will you continue the ‘tweet jehad’ from Tajikistan?”

Meanwhile, Saleh has said that he has not fled the country and is very much in Afghanistan. He has also declared himself caretaker President and sought international support.

He tweeted that in absence of President who is either absent, escaped, resigned or dead, the vice president becomes the caretaker President. He is currently in Afghanistan and is hence the legitimate caretaker President. He has also reached out to leaders to secure their support.

