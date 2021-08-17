India Today journalist Ashraf Wani on Tuesday took to Twitter to question Afghanistan Vice President Amruallah Saleh on when will he show his face, after having ‘escaped to Tajikistan.

Ashraf Wani’s tweet

Wani, a journalist with India Today group based in Jammu & Kashmir, mocked the Afghan VP who has been very vocal about his anti-Taliban stand.

He was responding to a tweet by Saleh where he urged Afghans to ‘join the resistance’ against the Taliban. Wani mocked him and asked, “Why don’t you show your face? Till when will you continue the ‘tweet jehad’ from Tajikistan?”

Meanwhile, Saleh has said that he has not fled the country and is very much in Afghanistan. He has also declared himself caretaker President and sought international support.

Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 17, 2021

He tweeted that in absence of President who is either absent, escaped, resigned or dead, the vice president becomes the caretaker President. He is currently in Afghanistan and is hence the legitimate caretaker President. He has also reached out to leaders to secure their support.