The screenshot of an alleged news report by CNN has gone viral on the internet where the chyron of the channel could be seen complimenting the Taliban for “responsibly wearing masks”. The screenshot went viral on the day Taliban managed to capture Kabul following the US Exit after twenty years of warfare.

The screenshot shows CNN in poor light and has spread like wildfire on social media.

Source: Twitter

Some are also cursing CNN for the alleged report. The screenshot carried with it the caption, “CNN Praises Taliban For Wearing Masks During Attack”.

Source: Twitter

The truth about ‘CNN praises Taliban for wearing masks’

In reality, CNN did not praise Taliban for “wearing masks during attack”. The screenshot is, in fact, sourced from a satirical article published by The Babylon Bee on the 14th of August.

The Babylon Bee satirical article

The satire poked fun at the Biden administration as well as Brian Stelter, host of ‘Reliable Sources’ on CNN. Stelter is widely considered to be an incompetent idiot and has a reputation for peddling bizarre propaganda that no one believes apart from him and his crew.

The satire claimed that Stelter said, “Wow! In the midst of the battle and bloodshed, these noble desert knights of Islamic superiority are wearing masks! Bravo!” Another comical quote is attributed to Don Lemon, a CNN host widely considered a pompous propagandist, “All things considered, we ought to be praising the COVID-safe masks these majestic mujahideen warriors are wearing.”

Past gaffe of the news network

During the violent George Floyd riots, CNN had run a chyron that described arson and looting as “mostly peaceful protests”. The screen showed arson, a vehicle on fire but the chyron attempted to downplay what was obvious on the screen.

CNN’s ‘mostly peaceful protest’ fiasco

The news network had to suffer major embarrassment due to the chyron and was panned by people across the spectrum for its ridiculous assertion.