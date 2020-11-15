CNN’s resident clown and chief doofus, Brian Stelter, is unarguably the biggest joke on western mainstream media at the moment, although the network’s Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo gives him a run for the money. Brian Stelter hosts a show ironically titled ‘Reliable Sources’ that is one of the chief sources of misinformation and garbage propaganda.

Most recently, Brian Stelter became the butt of jokes after claiming on CNN that Trump voters are moving more and more into their echo chambers. His opinions are always astounding but the sheer lack of self-awareness on his part never ceases to amaze. The reason for his current rant is that Trump supporters, fed up of Twitter censorship, are moving on to a new social media platform, Parler.

It is evidence of a ‘bunker mentality’ on the part of the American right-wing, claims Brian Stelter, and with senior CNN White House correspondent, they concluded that people moving on to a new social media platform due to censorship on Facebook and Twitter is a threat to Democracy. We can clearly see that they are not demented at all.

.@brianstelter: "Conservatives are saying they're leaving Twitter and Facebook going off to Parler because they believe Parler is a safer space for them.



What we're seeing is even more of a bunker mentality in right-wing media."@PamelaBrownCNN: "It's a threat to democracy." pic.twitter.com/0hNiJi52Mk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 14, 2020

If suggesting that people quitting a particular social media platform over censorship is a threat to democracy appears to be an exaggeration, it is probably because it is a massive exaggeration. But then again, it is very consistent with the sort of garbage Brian Stelter has peddled over the years in the Trump era.

For all his hot takes, the anchor of ‘Reliable Sources’ oozes self-righteousness and always tries his very best to defend the corrupt mainstream media. Often, he crosses the line and embarrasses himself but no one could criticise him for lack of effort. For instance, the media did not cover itself in glowing colours over the recent Hunter Biden corruption story.

But Stelter would not suffer anyone who accuses the media of treating the story in an extremely unethical manner. He went all “don’t you dare” mode on Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner’s chief Congressional correspondent, when she highlighted the duplicity of the media when covering stories about Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

.@BrianStelter: "Don't you dare. Don't you dare act like newsrooms didn't have ethics in 2017 & 2018."@SusanFerrechio: "You can 'don't dare' me all you want, Brian, I've been doing this for 30 years."



Susan and Brian clash over the Hunter Biden story vs Steele Dossier. pic.twitter.com/JSxwxyRK4b — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 22, 2020

Brian Stelter again demonstrated his stellar lack of self-awareness when he wondered innocently on social media on the 8th of November whether ‘cooler heads’ will prevail or polarisation will intensify after Joe Biden appealed for unity. His coverage in recent times reveals clearly that he represents precisely the problem that causes political polarisation.

Washington Examiner in collaboration with Media Research Center provided a list of Stelter’s greatest moments in journalism in recent years. In February 2020, CNN’s resident clown said, But first, the aspiring autocrat and the media’s response. As this banner on Fox says, President Trump is unleashed [“PRESIDENT TRUMP UNLEASHED”]. That’s why there are growing fears of something called ‘democratic backsliding.’ This is a term used in political science, a term used to describe the erosion of institutions that sustain democracy. Another way to put it is ‘creeping authoritarianism,’ a move toward autocracy.”

Then in August 2019, there was the time when he invited two psychiatrists to discuss trump’s mental health. “News outlets use words like ‘erratic,’ ‘volatile,’ ‘unstable,’ but rarely are Trump’s words and actions covered as a whole, rarely do news outlets take it to that next level. OK, what do you see — what he just said seems crazy. What does that reveal about him? We rarely see it go to that next step … We can’t tiptoe around it anymore. We’ve got to talk about this. So let’s talk about it. Let’s do it. Let me bring in two guests, two psychiatrists …”

Brian Stelter has again and again peddled the narrative that Donald Trump is an “autocrat”, a sophisticated manner of saying Trump is ‘literally Hitler’. Preaching ‘cooler heads’ after accusing the sitting US President of being an autocrat, which carries the implicit suggestion that his supporters are Nazis, appears to be rather amusing.

.@brianstelter never fails to make himself the biggest fool on television.



Stelter sounds in that clip like he’s about to cry again.



Also – why is a “media reporter” commenting on @realDonaldTrump’s health? pic.twitter.com/Av3nCCKGR7 — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) October 6, 2020

CNN’s resident clown is also polite enough to invite deluded celebrities who use the f-word for right-wing journalists.

—@BrianStelter asks Robert De Niro about criticism he gets from Fox for speaking out against Trump.



"Fuck em," De Niro replies. "Fuck em."



Stelter reminds him, "This is cable, so it's not an FCC violation, but it is still a Sunday morning." pic.twitter.com/9IOo1VvXCM — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 29, 2019

Brian Stelter is so bad he even managed to anger the mild mannered Jonathan Turley, a top legal analyst in the US on constitutional matters, for his “lack of empathy” towards Nick Sandman. It is a good time, perhaps, to remind readers that CNN had to settle a lawsuit for defaming the Trump supporting teenager.

According to Turley, it was “astonishing and frankly disgraceful” that Stelter and other journalists would “continue to downplay what happened to this 16-year-old boy in false accounts that ran nationally on his encounter.”

The most humiliating moment for the CNN anchor, however, has to be the time when veteran journalist Ted Koppel told him to his face that CNN benefited greatly from the Trump presidency and the ratings for news networks have never been this great.