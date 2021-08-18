A complaint has been filed against actor-activist Swara Bhasker over a tweet equating ‘Hindutva terror’ with the ‘Taliban terror’. She has been accused of promoting enmity between several groups on grounds of religion & committing acts that were detrimental to the maintenance of peace through her tweet.

Ashutosh Dubey, a practising advocate at the Bombay High Court, posted a tweet wherein he informed that he has filed a complaint against Swara Bhasker with Mumbai Police and Palghar Police. He further added that he will soon file a complaint against the actor at the local police station as well.

I have filed a complaint against her with @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice & District SP @Palghar_Police for Promoting enmity between several groups on grounds of religion & doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of peace.



Tomorrow will file under the local police station also. https://t.co/WwF22aWnkV — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshDube) August 17, 2021

The Palghar police responded to the complaint, stating that the case will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

Source: Twitter

Dubey also filed a complaint with the cyber cell. He took to Twitter to inform about the development in the case. Dubey said Palghar cyber police has forwarded his complaint about taking action in the case. He has been called to the SP office to register his statement. The Maharashtra Cyber cell has responded to Dubey’s complaint and asked him to approach the nearest police station with documents for redressal of his grievances.

Swara Bhasker draws an unwarranted comparison between Hindutva and the Taliban

The complaint was filed against Bhasker because of a disparaging tweet she made against Hindutva. Earlier yesterday, Bhasker sullied Hindutva by likening it to the Talibani ideology. Bhasker used the opportunity of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to spew venom against Hindutva and its followers.

“We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. & We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror, and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on the identity of the oppressor or oppressed,” Bhasker tweeted.

Source: Twitter

Soon after Swara Bhasker made the unwarranted comparison between the Taliban and Hindutva, Hindus and adherents of Hindutva ideology slammed the actor for making false allegations against Hindutva and for not having a spine to issue an unequivocal condemnation against the Taliban and instead relying on Hindutva for denouncing the Taliban. Several others pointed out how Hindutva ideology is radically different from the one espoused by the Taliban, given that Hindus have accepted and accommodated persecuted people from around the world, not just Afghanistan alone.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

After a month-long offensive against the Afghan army, the Islamist outfit Taliban finally reached the gates of Kabul on Sunday (August 15). They entered Afghanistan’s presidential palace hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Since then surreal scenes have emerged as people try to flee the country to save their lives. Visuals of Afghan people falling from the sky as they tried to escape while hanging on to the wheels of the aeroplanes have gone viral on social media. The Taliban terrorists have been seen enjoying themselves as the amusement park as well in other surreal scenes.