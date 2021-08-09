Hours after sharing a homo-erotic picture on his Facebook account, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap uploaded a post, distancing himself from the gaffe. In a new post on Facebook, Jagtap claimed that his account was hacked in the morning and with the help of his team and Cyber specialists, he has been able to fully recover and restore his account.

“Please ignore the messages in inbox from the page as reported by several users as it may be subject to viruses,” the post read. Jagtap further stated that “filthy actions by some degraded minds” will be brought to justice.

Source: Facebook

Earlier today, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap was left red-faced after a vulgar image was shared through his Facebook account. While sharing pictures from his August Kranti event, Bhai Jagtap shared an image of a group of men indulging in a daisy chain blow job.

Homo-erotic picture shared by Bhai Jagtap on his Facebook page (Source: Twitter)

Shortly after sharing the post on his Facebook account, several users pointed out that he had shared a homo-erotic picture alongside his images from the August Kranti event. The post was deleted a short while later but not before a large number of social media users took screenshots of the Congress leader’s faux pas and reshared them on the internet.

Perhaps, to spare him his blushes, Jagtap claimed that his account was hacked and dissociated himself from the online blooper. However, as it has happened umpteen times in the past, it is anybody’s guess as to whether his account was truly hacked or whether Jagtap was simply passing the buck on “degraded minds” to escape the embarrassment.