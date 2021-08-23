Monday, August 23, 2021
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ‘inaugurates’ Delhi’s ‘first smog tower’, except, it may not be the first

East Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir in January 2020 had installed and inaugurated a first-of-its-kind giant air purifier in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market.

OpIndia Staff
Grabbing yet another opportunity to hog credit for work done by others, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that his government on Monday inaugurated the city’s first ‘smog tower’ to curb the menace of pollution.

Kejriwal claimed that the ‘smog tower’ is not just the first one in Delhi, but the first such in the whole country.

Only, this is not the first ‘smog tower’ installed in the national capital. East Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir in January 2020 had installed and inaugurated a first-of-its-kind giant air purifier in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market. In the month of November, the BJP MP had installed two more such air purifies taking the total count to three. 

Gambhir on January 10, 2020, just five days after inaugurating the first smog tower had shared the results in a Tweet. “Intent combined with action will always yield results! Sharing initial readings of the prototype air purifier installed last week!” he Tweeted.

Just a year and eight months later, Kejriwal has claimed to inaugurate allegedly the first smog tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the Connaught Place area. Sharing the same, the Delhi CM tweeted, “Congratulations Delhi. In the war against pollution, the country’s first smog tower has been started in Delhi. This smog tower made using American technology will reduce the amount of pollution in the air. If the results of this project started on pilot basis are good then more such smog towers will be installed all over Delhi.”

The tower will reportedly purify 1,000 cubic meters of air per second within a radius of around 1 km. In a media interaction post the inauguration, Kejriwal said, “The tower has been set up as a pilot project and initial trends will be available within a month.”

He also informed that a control room has been set up at the site to monitor its operations. Additionally, experts will undertake a study to ascertain the effectiveness of the air purifier. 

The tower funded by the Delhi government has been built at a cost of Rs 20 crore. 

On the other hand, the air purifier installed by Gambhir in association with Traders’ Association Lajpat Nagar (TALN) cost around Rs 7 lakhs, suggest reports. While the machine was funded by Gautam Gambhir Foundation, the maintenance which costs around Rs 30,000 per month is being borne by the TALN. 

The national capital is one of the most polluted cities of the nation and the government has done very little to curb the nuisance caused by air pollution. 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

