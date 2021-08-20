Friday, August 20, 2021
Donald Trump hits out at former Afghan President Afghan Ghani, says “Ghani was a total crook, never had confidence in him”

Donald Trump cast aspersion on Ghani’s intentions and alleged that he had fled the country with cash.

OpIndia Staff
Former United States President Donald Trump hit out at ex-Afghan President Afghan Ghani calling him a crook. Reacting to the worsening situation of the war-torn country of Afghanistan, Trump said, “never had full confidence in Ashraf Ghani.”

Trump in a media interaction further alleged that the senators were always in Ghani’s pockets. “He spent all his time wining and dining our senators,” he alleged. “I said that openly and plainly I thought he was a total crook,” added Trump.

In the live-streamed interview, Trump lambasted Ghani for negotiating a deal with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Taliban’s co-founder, in February in Doha for drawing down US troops. This ‘condition-based’ deal allegedly entailed that if the Taliban resorted to violence against the US or its allies, the US would retaliate with airstrikes on the Taliban.

Spilling some more beans, Trump accused Ghani of getting away with murder in many, many different ways. Trump, however, did not give details of what murders or what these ways were.  

The former US President also cast aspersion on Ghani’s intentions and alleged that he had fled the country with cash. 

Not just Ghani, Trump also took a jibe at the present US government. “I don’t think in all of the years our country has ever been so humiliated. I don’t know, would you call it a military defeat or a psychological defeat? There’s never been anything like what’s happened here,” Trump said.

On the other hand, Ghani has denied claims of him fleeing the country with bags of cash. Ghani releasing a video statement urged his people to not fall prey to rumours of him abandoning the country. The former Afghan President claimed that he was “forced to leave Afghanistan with one set of traditional clothes, a vest and the sandals I was wearing”.

