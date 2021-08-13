Friday, August 13, 2021
Locals had a grudge against him because of his association with Sudarshan News: Manish Singh’s father makes an appeal

The father of Manish Singh said that there are several big personalities involves in the murder of his son and they had colluded with local criminals to get him murdered. Saying this, he demanded a CBI inquiry into the brutal murder of his son.

OpIndia Staff
On August 10, Police recovered the dead body of Sudershan TV’s journalist Manish Kumar Singh who was missing for three days. As per reports, his body was recovered from the water in Gachi Tola Chewar, Mathlohiar Village, under the Harsiddhi Police Station area, Bihar. Based on the CCTV footage available of the area, the Police arrested Mohammad Arsad Alam and Amarendra Singh in connection to Manish’s kidnapping and murder. 

Now, a video of his distraught father has emerged where he is seen making an appeal for an impartial inquiry into the brutal murder of his son.

In the video, Manish Kumar Singh’s father says that his son had made many enemies ever since he started working for Sudarshan News. He said that there were several people who wanted him dead since his stories were exposing deep-rooted corruption and he was ultimately killed to silence him.

He further says that despite an SIT being formed, the real reason for his murder has not been investigated and the police are being irresponsible about the investigation. He says that story he was working on had created a flutter in the area and his enemies knew that if he stayed with Sudarshan News, then several people would be exposed.

The father of Manish Singh also said that there are several big personalities involves in the murder of his son and they had colluded with local criminals to get him murdered. Saying this, he demanded a CBI inquiry into the brutal murder of his son.

The murder of Sudarshan News journalist, Manish Singh 

As per reports, on August 8, Manish left home to attend a function in Math Lahoria Village of the Harsidhhi Police Station area. He went missing after that, and his mobile phone was switched off. Later, his bike was recovered from the Harsiddhi village. Manish was constantly getting threats to his life, and there was a land dispute going on. A complaint was filed over the dispute on July 25 by Sanjay at the local Police station.

After Manish’s disappearance, his father filed a complaint at Harsiddhi Police Station in which he named 12 persons, including two journalists identified as Mohammad Arsad Alam and Amarendra Singh.

While the Police were investigating, they got the information that locals have spotted an unidentified body. Police reached the spot and called Sanjay Singh to identify the body. As it was bloated and mutilated, Singh was able to identify Manish by the shoes. Reports suggest that Manish’s eyes were gouged out, and there were injuries on his face.

