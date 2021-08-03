Howard Rubin, a former money manager for George Soros, is being accused of having committed violent acts and sexual assault against several women, including Playboy playmates, a report published in the New York Post said. The report said Rubin carried out sadomasochistic sex sessions at his specially constructed ‘sex dungeon’ in his Manhattan apartment.

Rubin, an erstwhile close aide of global order manipulator George Soros, is facing a civil trial, with six of his seven alleged victims demanding compensation of at least $18 million. The New York Post, which had accessed court documents, revealed that Rubin used his hidden luxurious midtown Manhattan penthouse for carrying out BDSM practices against his victims.

In one of his BDSM sessions, Rubin allegedly beat a woman’s breast so viciously that “her right implant flipped”, the documents show. Reportedly, the injury was so severe that the woman’s plastic surgeon refused to operate on her.

Another victim of Rubin’s brutality said the Wall Streeter told her, “I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter”. Following that, Rubin had forceful sexual intercourse with the lady. It is worth mentioning here that Rubin has three children with his estranged wife, including at least one daughter.

Rubin is said to have paid $5,000 per BDSM session to his partners but the victims claim they did not agree with his level of abuse and violence. The women claim that Rubin went beyond the boundaries of acceptable BDSM sessions and agreements they signed before sex, and physically assaulted them.

The allegations against the ignominious financier first surfaced in November 2017, brought by Mia Lytell, Amy Moore and Stephanie Caldwell. Lytell and Moore are former Playboy Playmates, while Caldwell is a model who worked at a Miami strip club. However, later four other victims also came to the fore and levelled grave allegations of abuse, violence and sexual assault against the former right hand of George Soros. The lawsuit also states that Rubin got one plaintiff “addicted to drugs”.

Among them, however, one has dropped out of the suit for reasons unknown and another has reached a settlement and backed off.

John Balestriere, the counsel representing the alleged victims of the financier, said the women believed that Rubin would play some “mild fetish games” with them and “perhaps take photos”. None of them, he claimed, expected to be bounded and “to be actually thrashed”. When the women let out a “scream of a cry of protest” during the kinky sessions, Rubin would simply become more violent, the lawsuit said. The court papers also revealed that women were given little time to review the modalities of the non-disclosure agreement.

The allegations of sexual assault against Howard Rubin are starkly similar to those filed against another financier, Jeffrey Epstein. Rubin, like Epstein, has been accused of abuse by many women in the past, but the cases were settled. Though the first case of sexual abuse was filed against Rubin in November 2017, the financier’s wife, with whom he lived for 36 years, filed for divorce earlier last month.

Howard Rubin categorically denies allegations of sexual abuse and violence

The Wall Streeter, who was one of the highest-ranking managers at Soros Fund Management, has categorically refuted the accusations. Through a motion filed by his lawyer, Rubin has alleged that all the women signed a non-disclosure agreement and gave their consent to violent sex with the risk of injury. Violation of the agreement carried penalties of up to $500,000, the motion said.

The court papers submitted by the disgraced financier show that he had sent text messages to one of the women in order to ensure that she understood the pains associated with a BDSM session. “It’s total BDSM. Most girls love it and come back for more. But I just like to be up front about everything,” one of the text messages sent by Rubin as submitted in the court read.

While the lawsuit against Rubin said he got one of the complainants addicted to drugs, an insider who spoke to the New York Post rejected the claim as baseless. The source said that the Wall Streeter possibly administered painkillers during sessions that were misconstrued as drugs. “If they had [other] drugs, they were provided by people other than Howie”, the insider said.

One of the former colleagues who worked with Rubin at the Soros Management Fund said he considered Rubin as ‘high-strung, aggressive and does not hold back his feelings. He was a trader whose ego was tied up in being the biggest swinging d**k on Wall Street.’

Rubin started his career in mortgage-backed securities at Salomon Brothers in 1982. He later joined the Mortgage Department at Bear Stearns, serving as a Senior Managing Director and the Head of the CMO Trading Desk before retiring in 1999 as one of the preeminent men on Wall Street. In 2008, he came out of the woodwork to manage a Mortgage-Backed Securities Fund for financier George Soros, run by Soros Fund Management, LLC. He quit the firm in 2015.

