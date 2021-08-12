Former Congress supporter, serial fake news peddler and RTI ‘petitioner’ Saket Gokhale today joined Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) amidst rising concerns of post-poll violence where BJP cadres are being raped and murdered in West Bengal.

While joining TMC, Saket Gokhale reportedly said, “TMC is the 2nd largest Oppn party in the parliament & TMC has been my obvious choice. If you look at all the national parties, TMC takes an aggressive stand. The way CM of Bengal has been fighting on the front foot that’s what I’m looking for”.

OpIndia has been identifying Saket Gokhale as a Congress supporter for the past few years for a number of reasons. Earlier, Saket Gokhale used to cite Rahul Gandhi as his ‘inspiration’. Gokhale joining TMC could be considered a massive blow to Rahul Gandhi since it shows that even Twitter activists are not reposing their faith in his leadership anymore.

Interestingly, the Rahul Gandhi fanboy, who also peddles fake news, seems to have abandoned Rahul Gandhi as the Congress electoral fortunes refuse to recover.

Last year, Gokhale had claimed to have collected over Rs 22 lakhs to take on the ‘BJP hate machine’ and launched a ‘campaign to take down hate-speech mongers’ on social media.

Time-and-again Gokhale has claimed that he intends to use the funds collected to pay for the expenses of people working for his campaign. However, there are serious allegations against Gokhale for misappropriating funds for his personal use.

Recently, allegations of fraud were made against Congress supporters and ardent follower of Rahul Gandhi – Saket Gokhale. Several people, including left-liberals, have accused Saket Gokhale, who often claims to be an “RTI and Transparency Activist”, of being a ‘fraud’ and have alleged that Gokhale collects money on the pretext of filing RTIs.

An AAP supporter named Amit Behere had accused Gokhale of wasting money by filing RTIs, which have had absolutely “zero return on investment”. He had alleged that the donations to Gokhale had obtained no results for the common public buf have benefitted only Gokhale himself.

It is pertinent to note that Saket Gokhale’s father was arrested in 2015 on the charge of protecting drug smugglers. Later, the court had acquitted him as Mumbai Police had no evidence against him.

Post poll violence in West Bengal

The statutory public body said in its report that, after visiting 311 spots in 20 days and carrying out an extensive inquiry in the matter, the seven-member committee constituted to probe the post-poll violence in West Bengal concluded that the current situation of the state is a manifestation of ‘Law of Ruler’, instead of ‘Rule of Law’. It added that the loss of faith in state administration among victims is very evident.

Attaching details of the same, the NHRC report stated that it collected a whopping 1979 number of complaints from 23 districts where incidents of violence had taken place post-Mamata Banerjee’s May 2 win.

Most complaints are from Cooch Behar, Birbhum, Bardhaman, North 24 Parganas and Kolkata, said that NHRC reports adding that most of the complaints related to rape, molestation, and vandalism and were received through local sources in West Bengal while the team was camping there. The statutory body added that a list of 57 complaints related to women was received from the National Women Commission.

Interestingly, the celebrate their victory, TMC has decided to host “Khela Hobe Diwas” on the very day that call for Direct Action Day was given – 16th of August. 16th August, the day when the call to massacre Hindus of Bengal was given by Muslim League founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Bengal, the only province in India under Muslim League rule at that time, was apparently chosen by the Muslim League leadership as the suitable place to unleash terror on Hindus in the name of “Direct Action”.