Gujarat: Surat AAP worker attempts suicide after party leader issues extortion threats to her

Aam Aadmi Party worker from Surat, Sapna Rajput attempted suicide on 13 August 2021 after a party leader allegedly subjected her to mental harassment. She has also lodged a complaint of extortion against him. She had reportedly tried to commit suicide by taking large number of sleeping pills and slitting her wrist.

In her complaint to police she had alleged that Aam Aadmi Party leader Gautam Patel got into argument with her over party work related issues. Patel allegedly told her that her husband Ajay Rajput had taken Rs 4,000 a year and a half back on loan and had not yet returned the money. He allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 for the same which Sapna paid.

As per Sapna, AAP leader Gautam Patel again called her on 13th August and threatened to finish off her political career. Subsequently, she attempted to end her life. As per police Sub-Inspector J R Desai, Sapna was depressed after the threats and harassment by AAP leader Gautam Patel. While Police have started investigation, Gautam has gone into hiding.

Soni Mishra suicide and ‘compromise kar lo’

In June 2016, AAP volunteer Soni Mishra had accused fellow AAP leader Ramesh Bhardwaj of sexual harassment. On July 19, 2016, allegedly depressed by no-action being taken by either the party or the police, Soni Mishra – the young political activist of the AAP consumed poison and ended her life.

Prior to her death, Soni Mishra had revealed that she had in fact approached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to seek action against AAP leader Ramesh Bharadwaj. According to her, however, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had not only failed to act against his party leader but also demanded her to strike a ‘compromise’ with AAP leader who had allegedly attempted to sexually exploit her.