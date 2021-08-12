A photo featuring a young child surrounded by men in bondage gear at a pride event in Netherland has won an award for being “iconic” and the “most aesthetic” image, reports the Post Millenium.

On Thursday, author Andy Ngo shared this particular image on Twitter that showed a child in the foreground while a group of men in fetish sex gear stand in the back. “A woman claiming to be the girl’s mother said she opened her home for the men to change,” added Ngo sharing the image.

The image showed a small child smiling holding a children’s swing set while surrounded by men in bondage gear. The men, in shiny black shorts, were seen standing at the portico next to the little girl playing with her swing set. The photo is called “Celebrating Diversity,” and the image was reportedly captured by Jan van Breda.

According to the reports, more than 13,000 such images were submitted to the Pride competition. However, the image posted by Jan van Breda and two others received “laurels” for celebrating diversity.

The organisers had apparently asked to submit the “most iconic, meaningful and aesthetic photos for 25 years of Pride Amsterdam.” The “Celebrating Diversity” exhibit organised in Vondelpark featured the best fifty photos of the pride event.

After listing van Breda’s image on top, the jury stated, “This photo, in its composition – child in the foreground, men preparing for Canal Parade in the background, everyone busy with their own activities and fascinations – sublimely depicts what will hopefully remain self-evident: that we, unhampered by prejudices, and almost unsuspectingly, all may and can exist side by side.”

Similarly, Amsterdam Pride’s director Lucien Spee de Castillo Ruiz said, “For me, this exhibition means a lot of freedom. The entire community is represented. Young, old, trans, coloured, party, depth, struggle, it has everything. That is what Pride is. Pride is more than the faces people see on the outside.”

Another photographer – Jeroen Ploeger’s image of a lesbian wedding in a church, was also featured in the exhibit. “I think it’s important they are also able to marry in church and get their blessing from a priest. You don’t see that in many other places,” he said.

Pride Amsterdam was held from July 31 through August 8. The events included film screenings, street parties, and an event called “The Cunnilingus Show: ‘Snatch Game Edition,'” which combined “elements of stand-up comedy, games, improv, and drag performance.”