In July 2021, India administered 13,45,82,477 Covid-19 vaccine shots. On average, 43,41,373 shots were administered every day. If compared to the previous month, there was an increase of 12.5% as in June, the total number of shots administered stood at 11,96,69,381. Notably, there was a massive jump in the vaccination program in June compared to May when the vaccination drive was finally opened for all adults in India.

As per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 47,22,23,639 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India. Out of these, 36,79,94,586 have received a single shot, while 10,42,29,053 have received both shots of the vaccine.

The state of Uttar Pradesh is leading with 4,84,43,142 doses administered so far. Maharashtra is a little behind with 4,46,72,654 total doses administered, followed by Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal with over two crore shots administered to date.

Minister of Health schools Rahul Gandhi on Twitter as he spreads propaganda against India and its vaccine drive

On August 1, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Health Ministry and alleged that July has passed, but there is no sign of vaccine. He shared a video comprising of reports suggesting there is a shortage of vaccines at some centres across states.

To his jibe, Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya said, “More than 13 crore vaccine shots have been administered in India in the month of July. It is going to accelerate this month. We are proud of our healthcare workers for this achievement. Now you should be proud of him and the country.”

सुना है, जुलाई में जिन 13 करोड़ लोगों को टीके लगाए गए, उनमें से आप भी एक हैं।



लेकिन आपने हमारे वैज्ञानिकों के लिए एक शब्द नहीं बोला, जनता से वैक्सीन लगाने की अपील नहीं की। मतलब आप वैक्सीनेशन के नाम पर तुच्छ राजनीति कर रहे हैं।

दरअसल वैक्सीन की नहीं, आपमें परिपक्वता की कमी है। — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 1, 2021

He further added that Gandhi was one of 13 crore people who got the vaccine shot in July, but he did not say a word for scientists who had worked hard to ensure vaccines reach India’s population. He said, “I have heard that you are one of the 13 crore people who were vaccinated in July. But you did not speak a word for our scientists, did not appeal to the public to vaccinate. Meaning you are doing petty politics in the name of vaccination. Actually, not the vaccine, you lack maturity.”

Congress party has been attacking the Union government for lack of vaccines. In reality, India has been ramping up production every month. The Health Ministry has set a target to vaccinate everyone by the end of the year. Experts believe that in the month of August, India will be able to administer over 15 crore vaccine shots.