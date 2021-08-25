20-years-old Samaniya Bhat is the youngest female Radio Jockey of North Kashmir. She has recently completed her Bachelors in Journalism and Mass Communication, after which she secured a job at Radio Chinar, 90.4 FM located at Sopore, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. While some are showering praises for her achievement, Islamists have found a new target in her.

Since the news broke that she got appointed as the youngest Radio Jockey and a few of her photographs hosting a show went viral on social media platforms, Islamists and fundamentalists are attacking her under the posts that announced her appointment on social media networks. The majority of the attacks were related to her attire and her job being at a Radio station backed by CRPF.

One Yasir said there was a time when Baramullah was called Chota Pakistan. It is a shame that western culture has gripped the region. One Aasif Raja questioned if removing Dupatta was necessary to become an RJ. Javaid echoed him and tried to teach Bhat “moral limits”. One user name Prince Aashu sent “laanat”, saying she should have talked about Deen. A user named Gashu noted, “we Kashmiri people still condemn her success” as she worked in CRPF backed Radio Station.

Comments under

While talking to ANI, Samaniya said, “Journalism was my passion from childhood. I have been working with ‘Kashmir dispatch’ for three years and worked on the ground. When I got to know Radio Chinar will have its first radio station in north Kashmir, I thought of giving it the first try. I never thought I would be a Radio Jockey or I will work in a radio station ever.”

She produces a show on Radio titled “Halla bol with RJ Samaniya” to engage with the listeners. Sahil Muzzafar, the Head of Radio Chinar, Baramulla, said, “She is the youngest team member over here when we talk about Sopore or Baramulla, she is the first female RJ.” In a message to girls, she said, “Do not fear and keep doing if you have spark nobody can stop you.”

Radio Chinar – Army’s first community radio in Kashmir

In March 2021, the Indian Army launched its first community radio station, “Radio Chinar”, in Sopore, Baramulla, North Kashmir. The aim was to bridge the gap between the Army and the people of Kashmir. It covers important locations like Handwara, Watlab, Sopore, Bandipora, Manasbal, Pattan, Delina and Baramullah.