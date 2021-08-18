Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Updated:

Leave no man behind: Ruby, Maya and Bobby, the ITBP dogs that secured Indian Embassy in Afghanistan return home safely

The ITBP dogs played a crucial role in securing Indian mission in Kabul, Afghanistan.

OpIndia Staff
ITBP dogs that secured Indian mission in Afghanistan return safely back home
1

ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) dogs Ruby, Maya and Bobby that secured the Indian mission in Afghanistan’s Kabul were evacuated safely back to India. They returned today to Hindon on Tuesday and reached ITBP’s Chawal camp today.

They had secured the Indian mission in Kabul for three years. As reported by journalist Sidhant Sibal, the ITBP has said that the dogs have done an outstanding job in securing the Embassy. “They report that all three brave darlings are extremely happy to touch Indian Soil and come back to familiar sights, smells and sounds of our nation,” ITBP personnel said.

The dogs played an important role in Kabul in saving lives of many Afghans as well as Indians by diffusing IEDs. The dogs landed with the contingent of 99 Indian commandos of ITBP.

Afghanistan has spiralled into chaos after Taliban took over Afghanistan as Kabul fell on Sunday. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and is now believed to be in Tajikistan. Vice President Amrullah Saleh has refused to bow down to Taliban and has declared himself caretaker President and is in talks with leaders for support. Amid the chaos, many countries, including India, have evacuated their citizens to safety.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

