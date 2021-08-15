Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai has finally voiced her worries over Taliban taking over Afghanistan.

We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians. — Malala (@Malala) August 15, 2021

Taking to Twitter, she claimed that she is deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. “Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians,” she tweeted.

She had earlier came under fire for not uttering a word as Afghanistan spiralled into chaos after withdrawal of US troops as Taliban took over one city after other. Her tweet came after the country had fallen into the hands of Taliban as President Ashraf Ghani resigned.

Soon after her tweet, she came under criticism for not really addressing the elephant in the room and putting out a politically correct protocol type tweet.

Why don't criticise the powerhouses responsible for the collapse?…



As the areas you mentioned are results of the ignorance by the western coalition partners who had come to #Afghanistan after 9 11… https://t.co/iWkeM2ClFc — Malik Achakzai (@MalikAchkJourno) August 15, 2021

Don't worry they know how to rule and they are the best ruler of the time… Bcz they are true Muslim and they follow islam https://t.co/rsEpl86oGR — Frankie stalan 🇵🇰🏳️🇹🇷 (@Habib31736158) August 15, 2021

Stop that nonsense! Your limited mental version can't reach mentality of even their child's mind the way they have grown their kids. Don't try to cash the moment with your illogical and toxic minds just to please morons who backed you outside. https://t.co/Xyp39AKb9w — Mian Zubair (@Mian733) August 15, 2021

However, some Islamists even asked her to shut up because they claimed Afghanistan is now in better hands as Taliban are better Muslims.One Mian Zubair also accused her of trying to appease those who had ‘backed her outside’.

It is worth noting that Malala rose to prominence in October 2012 after she was shot by Talibani terrorists for defying their orders and campaigning for female education in the Swat Valley in northeastern Pakistan. Severely wounded, she was airlifted from one military hospital in Pakistan to another and later flown to the UK for treatment, where she made a miraculous recovery.

Since then, she has been championing the cause of women and peace. However, she had maintained stoic silence all this while and finally tweeted after Taliban toppled Afghanistan government.