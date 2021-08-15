Sunday, August 15, 2021
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai finally breaks her silence, says is ‘worried’ as Taliban takes over Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff
Malala Yousafzai finally speaks up on Afghanistan situation after Taliban takes over the country
22

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai has finally voiced her worries over Taliban taking over Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, she claimed that she is deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. “Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians,” she tweeted.

She had earlier came under fire for not uttering a word as Afghanistan spiralled into chaos after withdrawal of US troops as Taliban took over one city after other. Her tweet came after the country had fallen into the hands of Taliban as President Ashraf Ghani resigned.

Soon after her tweet, she came under criticism for not really addressing the elephant in the room and putting out a politically correct protocol type tweet.

However, some Islamists even asked her to shut up because they claimed Afghanistan is now in better hands as Taliban are better Muslims. One Mian Zubair also accused her of trying to appease those who had ‘backed her outside’.

It is worth noting that Malala rose to prominence in October 2012 after she was shot by Talibani terrorists for defying their orders and campaigning for female education in the Swat Valley in northeastern Pakistan. Severely wounded, she was airlifted from one military hospital in Pakistan to another and later flown to the UK for treatment, where she made a miraculous recovery.

Since then, she has been championing the cause of women and peace. However, she had maintained stoic silence all this while and finally tweeted after Taliban toppled Afghanistan government.

