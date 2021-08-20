While the mainstream media and the left ecosystem continue to whitewash the reality of Love Jihad, the cases keep on rising. Luring Hindu women and even minors especially through social media by faking identity has become a standard operating procedure.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had recently issued a statement against inter-faith marriage as it is not permissible in Islam as per the Sharia Law. In reality, all over India, there have been dozens of cases reported in recent months where Muslim men were found approaching non-Muslim girls under fake identities and later forcing them to convert via blackmail and mental, physical torture.

In Madhya Pradesh, as many as four cases of Love Jihad have been reported in the past few days.

Aqib poses as Aman to lure Hindu woman

The incident is from Dhar district where one Aqib Ansari introduced himself as Aman Solanki to befriend a 21-year-old Hindu woman living on rent in his locality. Reportedly, Aqib also visited temples to assert his ‘Hindu identity.’

Aqib had been in a relationship with the woman for the past six months during which he promised to marry her and established a sexual relationship. The victim was alerted of Aqib’s reality by her friend a month ago after which Aqib began threatening her.

Fed up of the harassment, the victim then filed a case at Barwani police station. As per SI Jaani, a case has been filed against Aqib under IPC Section 376, Atrocities Act and Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020 Act.

This is the second such incident reported in Bharwani police station. In January one Sohail Mansoori had faked his identity to lure a 22-year-old Hindu woman.

Shoiab Aalam created a Facebook account in the name of Aryan Thakur

In another similar incident, a minor girl went missing from Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district. Last week the girl along with her sister-in-law was found in Delhi’s Sultanpuri district.

Reportedly, the girl was befriended by one Aryan Thakur on Facebook. The 16-year-old victim was then trapped and sent to Delhi along with Aalam’s sister.

The police arrested ‘Aryan Thakur’ from Ahmedabad where he confessed his real identity as Shoiab Aalam and informed that the girl had been sent to Delhi. The matter came to the fore after the victim’s family filed a missing report.

SI Premlata Khatri informed that a case under Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020 has been filed against Aalam, the sister-in-law and one other.

Shakeer posed as Shekhar to trap woman

This incident of Love Jihad is from Gwalior. A man named Shakeer Khan posed as Shekhar Ray to trap a Hindu woman. Khan, who reportedly is already a father of one child had promised of marrying the victim to forge a sexual relationship.

The 26-year-old woman who worked at an ENT Centre was befriended by Shekhar aka Shakeer. The two subsequently got into a relationship on the pretext of marriage. However, every time the woman used to talk about marriage Shakeer used to deflect giving personal reasons.

Reportedly, Shakeer began taking the woman to different locations and forced himself on her against the victim’s will. He even began borrowing money from her.

The victim after finding out Khan’s real identity lodged a complaint with the police. The accused has now been arrested.

Faizaan Khan posed as Kabir

We reported earlier how one Faizaan Khan posed as Kabir Verma to befriend a 35-year-old woman who ran a beauty parlour in Indore.

The victim who is a divorcee and lived with her 13-year-old son in her complaint had revealed that Faizaan had forced her into a physical relationship at knifepoint. He had also video graphed the incident to blackmail her.

The woman in her complaint further said that Faizaan had assaulted and threatened her multiple times. When the victim resisted, Faizaan attempted to strangulate her elder child.