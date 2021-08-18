In a new case of ‘Love Jihad’ under false identity from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, one Faizaan had reportedly posed as Kabir to befriend a 35-year-old woman who managed a beauty parlour. Reportedly, Faizaan after getting friendly with the woman molested the woman at knifepoint and later threatened her with making the video viral.

As per a Zee News report, Faizaan had introduced himself as Kabir Verma to the woman who runs a parlour in Indore’s Kanadia area. Faizaan in 2017 had posed as a customer looking for makeup services for his sister and subsequently established a friendly relation with the woman.

The victim has complained that Faizaan forced her into a physical relationship at knifepoint and even shot the incident to blackmail her. The woman in her complaint has stated that Faizaan had assaulted and threatened her multiple times. When the victim resisted, Faizaan attempted to strangulate her elder child.

The woman had given birth to Faizaan’s child 1.5 years ago. When the victim asked Faizaan to marry her, Faizaan forced her to convert and asked her to get their child circumcised. He also threatened the woman to get into relationships with his friends and physically assaulted her on resistance.

Only recently did the woman’s family get to know of her condition and made her lodge a complaint against Faizaan on Wednesday.

Sharing details on the case, SP Rajesh Raghuvanshi informed that the accused has been arrested for rape and forceful conversion and the police are investigating the matter further. Faizaan runs a furniture business in Indore’s Vijaynagar. Whereas, the woman after a divorce had been living with her 13-year-old son.