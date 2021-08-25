Expressing love and respect for Islamic invaders, film director Kabir Khan revealed that it is ‘problematic and disturbing’ for him to watch films that demonize the Mughals. He alleged that such portrayal is made ‘just to go with the popular narrative’ and not based on ‘historical evidence’.

Bollywood Hungama quoted Kabir Khan saying, “I find it hugely problematic and disturbing because what really makes me upset is that it’s being done just to go with the popular narrative. If you want to demonize the Mughals, please base it on some research and make us understand why they were the villains that you think they were.”

It is not understood how did Khan conclude that Mughals were the “original nation builders”, because India was a rich and vibrant civilisation long before the Mughals came to loot.

Kabir Khan’s full interview

Continuing his long rant, Kabir further said, “If you do some research and read history, it’s very tough to understand why they have to be villainized. I think they were the original nation-builders and to write them off and say they murdered people? Please point out the historical evidence. Please have an open debate, just don’t go with the narrative that you think will be popular.”

Justifying his bizarre take on ‘Hail Mughals,’ Kabir alleged that it is fashionable to demonize the Mughals and that it has nothing to do with history. “It’s the easiest thing today, demonizing the Mughals and various other Muslim rulers. Trying to fit them into preconceived stereotypes, is distressing,” ranted Kabir.

Kabir Khan is the director of movies like Bajrangi Bhaijan and New York. His father Rasheeduddin Khan was a nephew of former President Dr Zakir Hussain. Rasheeduddin Khan was reportedly a favourite of Indira Gandhi and was one of the founding members of JNU.

“I would never compromise my ideology”

Hailing Mughals was not where the film director stopped at. Kabir further spoke about how ‘wrong politics‘ can influence the masses as mainstream movies have a great influence over people.

“Politics is the way we see anything in this world, the way we look at women is our politics, the way we look at minorities is politics, the way we look at people living on the fringes of society is politics, the way we look at the people in power is politics which has to come through,” said Kabir when asked if he would make a film like his debut film Kabul Express (2006) in today’s time.

“I would not make compromises, I would never make compromises on my ideology, or rather not do that story, then make compromises on ideology,” asserted Kabir.

“I can forgive bad writing, shoddy camera work, you know, sloppy editing, but I can never forgive bad politics because mainstream media films are a very powerful platform and they can really influence a lot of people. So, when I see wrong politics being highlighted (in films), it really makes me angry,” the director added further.

Kabir Khan’s next project is the sports drama ‘83’ on legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev starring Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone. The project, however, has been delayed by over a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kabir has majorly directed Salman Khan movies in the past like Tubelight, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.