Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the new president of Afghanistan under the Taliban regime after the Afghanistan Government surrendered before the Islamic terrorists. President Ashraf Ghani is expected to relinquish power after talks with the Taliban.

#BREAKING | Taliban’s Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to be the new Afghanistan President.



Tune in for latest updates here – https://t.co/L6XhAE4tXg pic.twitter.com/eVOTJ5DyYq — Republic (@republic) August 15, 2021

Earlier, a Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had made their way to the presidential palace after entering Kabul.

#BREAKING: #Taliban delegation headed by leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar enters #Kabul heading for presidential palace — Al Arabiya TV https://t.co/ippTBmo0TV pic.twitter.com/Uz2HCef2Uy — Arab News (@arabnews) August 15, 2021

However, some reports indicate that Ali Ahmad Jalali, former Afghan Interior Minister, will head the new transitional government in Afghanistan.

JUST IN — Diplomatic sources: Former Afghan Interior Minister Ali Ahmad Jalali will take over the transitional administration in Afghanistan — Sky News — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 15, 2021

After a month-long offensive against the Afghan army, terrorists associated with the Islamist outfit Taliban finally reached the gates of Kabul on Sunday (August 15).

In a statement, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated, “Declaration of the Islamic Emirate not to fight in Kabul Praise be to God that with the help of God Almighty and the broad support of our people, all parts of the country have come under the control of the Islamic Emirate. However, since the capital Kabul is a large and densely populated city, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate do not intend to enter the city by force or war, but rather to enter Kabul peacefully.”

He further added, “Negotiations are underway to ensure that the transition process is completed safely and securely, without compromising the lives, property and honor of anyone, and without compromising the lives of Kabulis. The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city. Also, until the completion of the transition process, the security of Kabul city is referred to the other side, which must be maintained.”

The Taliban had also urged President Ashraf Ghani to surrender to avoid bloodshed.