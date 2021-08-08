Sunday, August 8, 2021
NCW India directs UP Police to register FIR against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

NCW India cited a video shared by Vinod Kapri on the basis of which it concluded that Yati Narsinghanand had made "inappropriate remarks for Women and using indecent words".

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Indian Express
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the DGP of Uttar Pradesh to register an FIR under relevant sections against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. The direction came after videos of his alleged speech went viral on Twitter.

Source: @NCWIndia/Twitter

NCW India cited a video shared by Vinod Kapri on the basis of which it concluded that Yati Narsinghanand had made “inappropriate remarks for Women and using indecent words”. Vinod Kapri had tagged NCW in his tweet.

There have been assassination attempts on Yati Narsinghanand’s life in recent times. On June 2, sevadaars of Dasna Mandir, Ghaziabad, caught two men identified as Vipul Vijayvargi and Kashif on suspicion of carrying out assassination attempt on Mahant Yati Narsinghanand. Yati Narsinghananad Saraswati said in a tweet, “Two more pigs were caught today who came to murder me. It is not that easy to kill me.”

Anil Yadav, a close aide of Dasna Priest, filed a complaint with the Police. Superintendent of Police Dr Iraj Raja said that both the suspects had been arrested. On May 17, Delhi Police uncovered an assassination plot against Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsighanand Saraswati with the arrest of a 24-year-old Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist Mohd. Dar alias Jehangir from Delhi’s Paharganj area.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

