“No big wave expected in Mumbai,” said Dr Amit Thadani- a frontline warrior from Mumbai in an exclusive candid conversation with OpIndia.

In conversation with OpIndia English Editor Nirwa Mehta, Dr Thadani opened up about his experience with the first and second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, shared some feel-good stories and commented on the possibility of a third wave.

Dr Thadani asserted that regions that have already been adversely affected in the previous waves like Mumbai and Delhi might see some sporadic rise in new Covid-19 cases but not a lethal wave of the pandemic. With this, Dr Thadani also remarked on the impractical imposition of the lockdowns. “Lockdowns are not a substitute to containment but being used as one. The Centre has been asking states to open up unless the situation is worrisome. Especially the fully vaccinated population must be allowed to carry on with their normal lives,” he said.

Sharing some feel-good stories of people recovering from Covid-19 and going back home, Dr Thadani advised on remaining cautious while resuming normal lives.

Watch here.