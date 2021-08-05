Pakistan and Congress (and other wokes, leftists) have a common enemy and that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They perhaps hate him more than they love Rahul Gandhi.

Ahead of 2nd anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, which made the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India without any riders attached, Pakistanis on Twitter and offline were still found losing their sleep over something they have no stake in.

The image showed PM Modi dressed like a vampire, not the shiny, glittery Robert Pattison from Twilight series, but more like a badly designed halloween costume made in China, perhaps.

The Pakistani user referred to PM Modi as ‘terrorist’ and asserted that honking at the ‘Vampire Modi’ image will eventually lead to his destruction. Just a Pakistani doing Pakistani things.

#5thAugustBlackDay



the Indian acts are reflection of Hindutva inspired by RSS and is aimed at discriminating the minorities specially Muslims..

..@Mee_Zainab pic.twitter.com/R9Hm1pjZgt — Zainab Raja 👑 (@Mee_Zainab) August 5, 2021

As one can see, Pakistanis and Congress have a common enemy: Modi and the RSS.

Interestingly, some Islamists in India, too, echoed Pakistan’s views on Kashmir.

Two years ago today on 5th August, 2019 Kashmir was cheated, betrayed & humiliated. 8 million people were locked & entire region was converted into a prison. The only development post abrogation happened is land grab, draconian laws denying jobs to local Kashmiris #Aug5Coup — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) August 5, 2021

Some even tweeted every other Pakistani’s wet dream that some day Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, will become part of Pakistan.

If it retreats, Kashmir will be free. InshaAllah 🇵🇰 #Kashmir will become Pakistan's inshallah. No matter how hard Modi tries, it will become part of Pakistan.#5thAugustBlackDay #KashmirBleedsGreen #Article370 pic.twitter.com/nre2itlzo3 — Mohammad Faizan 🇵🇰 (@Karachi_boy_7) August 5, 2021

Stop the atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. World needs to wake up and ensure the freedom of the oppressed. Wake up world ! Kashmir is Pakistan and Pakistan is Kashmir. Kashmir is Green. #KashmirBleedsGreen pic.twitter.com/NJwOFfJgvh — عمیرنصرخان (@nassar77) August 4, 2021

Speaking of wet dreams and Pakistan, soon after abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Pakistanis to ‘stand’ for 30 minutes in ‘solidarity’ with people of Kashmir. Except, normal Pakistanis who just want to go on with their lives, refused so stand. Part of the country, however, much like its economy, came to a standstill to express solidarity with Kashmir.

This year, too, Pakistan has decided to hold ‘silence’ in solidarity with Kashmir. However, this time, it is just for 60 seconds, as perhaps 30 minutes like previous time is too time consuming for something that will never culminate into anything solid.

60 seconds silence on August 5 for Kashmir. And a moment of silence for the architects of Pakistan’s Kashmir policy. pic.twitter.com/tIadyrg6ul — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, since the abrogation of Article 370, the law and order situation has improved in the valley. Earlier this year, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed that no civilian has died in law and order incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370. Further, incidents of stone-pelting saw an 87.13% drop in 2020, as compared to 2019 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to do away with Article 370 and completely integrate Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian Union. In the historic legislation, the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.