Thursday, August 5, 2021
Updated:

Two years later, Pakistanis continue to have prolonged meltdown, still want to ‘destroy Modi’ over abrogation of Article 370 in J&K

As one can see, Pakistanis and Congress have a common enemy: Modi and the RSS.

Nirwa Mehta
Pakistanis continue to have a meltdown even two years after abrogation of Article 370
268

Pakistan and Congress (and other wokes, leftists) have a common enemy and that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They perhaps hate him more than they love Rahul Gandhi.

Ahead of 2nd anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, which made the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India without any riders attached, Pakistanis on Twitter and offline were still found losing their sleep over something they have no stake in.

The image showed PM Modi dressed like a vampire, not the shiny, glittery Robert Pattison from Twilight series, but more like a badly designed halloween costume made in China, perhaps.

The Pakistani user referred to PM Modi as ‘terrorist’ and asserted that honking at the ‘Vampire Modi’ image will eventually lead to his destruction. Just a Pakistani doing Pakistani things.

Interestingly, some Islamists in India, too, echoed Pakistan’s views on Kashmir.

Some even tweeted every other Pakistani’s wet dream that some day Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, will become part of Pakistan.

Speaking of wet dreams and Pakistan, soon after abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Pakistanis to ‘stand’ for 30 minutes in ‘solidarity’ with people of Kashmir. Except, normal Pakistanis who just want to go on with their lives, refused so stand. Part of the country, however, much like its economy, came to a standstill to express solidarity with Kashmir.

This year, too, Pakistan has decided to hold ‘silence’ in solidarity with Kashmir. However, this time, it is just for 60 seconds, as perhaps 30 minutes like previous time is too time consuming for something that will never culminate into anything solid.

Meanwhile, since the abrogation of Article 370, the law and order situation has improved in the valley. Earlier this year, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed that no civilian has died in law and order incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370. Further, incidents of stone-pelting saw an 87.13% drop in 2020, as compared to 2019 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to do away with Article 370 and completely integrate Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian Union. In the historic legislation, the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

