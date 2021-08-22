On August 21, a video of students in Jamia Hafsa, a seminary linked to Lal Masjid in Pakistan’s Islamabad, went viral in which they were seen singing praising of Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. According to a report published in Dawn, earlier, they hoisted Taliban flags on its rooftop.

The video was shared on Twitter by Roohan Ahmed, a journalist based in Pakistan.

He said, “Lal Masjid-linked Jamia Hafsa in Islamabad organised an event to celebrate Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.” He further said, “The students of Jamia Hafsa, a seminary linked with Islamabad’s Lal Masjid, are singing a song ‘Salam Taliban’ in an event celebrating the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.”

In the video, one can see the girls, wearing burqas and headscarves with Taliban flag in the background. The girls are singing ‘Salam Taliban’. “You are the symbol of ‘Din’, hail Afghan Taliban. You are the backbone of ‘Din’, hail Afghan Taliban, you are the storm, hail Afghan Taliban. Look at them, they have taken over, the symbol of ‘Din'”. Din is an Arabic word which means judgement, custom and religion.

The girls then sing how the Taliban in Afghanistan is like swords on ‘kafirs’ (non-believers of Islam) and how Taliban will ensure the law of Allah is implemented on people. “If you live as per Shariyat, you would survive, you will live if you submit to Allah,” the young girls sing.

Several reports of Pakistanis celebration takeover of Afghanistan

On Saturday, it was reported that the Taliban flag was seen on top of Lal Masjid (Red Mosque) to celebrate the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Pakistani Daily Dawn quoted an officer of the capital administration saying that 4-5 flags were hoisted on the top of Jamia Hafsa. They claimed, “The flags were spotted after Zuhr prayers, and shortly the capital administration and police were informed about it.”

After the issue was brought to the notice of the Police, the senior officers issued orders to act according to the law. The officers went to the seminary and got the flags removed. The seminary officials refused to have any involvement in hoisting the flag and blamed students for the same. Reportedly, some senior officials of the Islamabad administration believe that hoisting any flag is not a crime, but some flags may spread unrest in the area.

Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, deputy commissioner of Islamabad, quoted a tweet pointing out hoisting of Taliban flags on Red Mosque and said, “Was removed there and then.”

Celebrations in Pakistan receive criticism

Such repeated incidents are facing severe criticism on social media platforms, especially from the Afghans. Habib Khan, journalist and activist from Afghanistan, said, “Let Pakistanis celebrate the invasion of Afghanistan, for now. Eventually, Afghans will liberate their land and expel them like the rest of the invaders. Remember, Pakistan will break into pieces.”

Aqil Shah, Associate Professor, David L. Boren College of International Studies at OU, said, “The Pakistani deep state can deny its support of the Taliban, but actions speak louder than words. This is a police report (in Urdu) of the arrest of nine Afghans for waving their country’s flag in Peshawar. Meanwhile, the Red Mosque in ISB raised Taliban flags without consequence.”

In July, videos emerged on social media platforms in which Pakistanis were seen holding Talibani flags and raising slogans in favour of the Jihadi group even before the Taliban took over Afghanistan.