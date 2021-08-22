Sunday, August 22, 2021
HomeNews ReportsWatch: Pakistan's Jamia Hafsa organises event to celebrate Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, calls them...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: Pakistan’s Jamia Hafsa organises event to celebrate Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, calls them ‘Khanjar hai Kafiro pe’

In the video, one can see the girls, wearing burqas and headscarves with Taliban flag in the background. The girls are singing 'Salam Taliban'.

OpIndia Staff
Jamia Hafsa
Jamia Hafsa students sung songs in praises of Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan (Image: Roohan Ahmed/Twitter)
10

On August 21, a video of students in Jamia Hafsa, a seminary linked to Lal Masjid in Pakistan’s Islamabad, went viral in which they were seen singing praising of Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. According to a report published in Dawn, earlier, they hoisted Taliban flags on its rooftop.

The video was shared on Twitter by Roohan Ahmed, a journalist based in Pakistan.

He said, “Lal Masjid-linked Jamia Hafsa in Islamabad organised an event to celebrate Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.” He further said, “The students of Jamia Hafsa, a seminary linked with Islamabad’s Lal Masjid, are singing a song ‘Salam Taliban’ in an event celebrating the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.”

In the video, one can see the girls, wearing burqas and headscarves with Taliban flag in the background. The girls are singing ‘Salam Taliban’. “You are the symbol of ‘Din’, hail Afghan Taliban. You are the backbone of ‘Din’, hail Afghan Taliban, you are the storm, hail Afghan Taliban. Look at them, they have taken over, the symbol of ‘Din'”. Din is an Arabic word which means judgement, custom and religion.

The girls then sing how the Taliban in Afghanistan is like swords on ‘kafirs’ (non-believers of Islam) and how Taliban will ensure the law of Allah is implemented on people. “If you live as per Shariyat, you would survive, you will live if you submit to Allah,” the young girls sing.

Several reports of Pakistanis celebration takeover of Afghanistan

On Saturday, it was reported that the Taliban flag was seen on top of Lal Masjid (Red Mosque) to celebrate the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Pakistani Daily Dawn quoted an officer of the capital administration saying that 4-5 flags were hoisted on the top of Jamia Hafsa. They claimed, “The flags were spotted after Zuhr prayers, and shortly the capital administration and police were informed about it.”

After the issue was brought to the notice of the Police, the senior officers issued orders to act according to the law. The officers went to the seminary and got the flags removed. The seminary officials refused to have any involvement in hoisting the flag and blamed students for the same. Reportedly, some senior officials of the Islamabad administration believe that hoisting any flag is not a crime, but some flags may spread unrest in the area.

Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, deputy commissioner of Islamabad, quoted a tweet pointing out hoisting of Taliban flags on Red Mosque and said, “Was removed there and then.”

Celebrations in Pakistan receive criticism

Such repeated incidents are facing severe criticism on social media platforms, especially from the Afghans. Habib Khan, journalist and activist from Afghanistan, said, “Let Pakistanis celebrate the invasion of Afghanistan, for now. Eventually, Afghans will liberate their land and expel them like the rest of the invaders. Remember, Pakistan will break into pieces.”

Aqil Shah, Associate Professor, David L. Boren College of International Studies at OU, said, “The Pakistani deep state can deny its support of the Taliban, but actions speak louder than words. This is a police report (in Urdu) of the arrest of nine Afghans for waving their country’s flag in Peshawar. Meanwhile, the Red Mosque in ISB raised Taliban flags without consequence.”

In July, videos emerged on social media platforms in which Pakistanis were seen holding Talibani flags and raising slogans in favour of the Jihadi group even before the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjamia hafsa, salam taliban, khanjar hai kafiro pe afghan taliban, afghan taliban song pakistan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Watch: Pakistan’s Jamia Hafsa organises event to celebrate Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, calls them ‘Khanjar hai Kafiro pe’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi offers condolences after Kalyan Singh passes away, remembers contribution towards ‘cultural regeneration’

OpIndia Staff -

Amidst escalating chaos outside Kabul airport, US and Chinese embassies ask their citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to the place

OpIndia Staff -

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh dies at the age of 89, was a chief architect of Ram Mandir success

OpIndia Staff -

BJP questions if AAP has committed scams after Arvind Kejriwal endorses claims that 15 of its members are under ED and CBI scanner

OpIndia Staff -

China appears all set to violate Pakistani sovereignty using excuse of ‘India sponsored terrorism’: Here’s how

K Bhattacharjee -

‘Whitewashing Islamic crimes is a full-time hobby of intellectuals’: Nitin Gupta ‘Rivaldo’ explains how blaming Brahmins for forced conversions is a fig leaf

OpIndia Staff -

Congress accuses PM Modi of playing politics while talking to PV Sindhu’s South Korean coach: Here’s why he actually brought up Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -

Experts question Joe Biden’s mental health after he confuses facts about his son during interview, raise concerns about dementia: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Car stuck in Muharram procession attacked with sticks and rod, cash and phones of Masood Alam’s family in the vehicle looted

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
569,566FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com