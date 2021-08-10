A teenage girl studying in class 6 in a government school in Punjab, planned her fake abduction to meet her friend. The incident occurred in the Bhamian Kalan area of Punjab’s Ludhiana district on August 9 (Monday). According to Punjab police, the girls planned the entire act on a Whatsapp group.

The girl, as usual, went to school on Monday, where she convinced her classmate to help her plan the fake abduction. She asked the latter to inform her parents that five people abducted her from outside the school.

Meanwhile, the girl’s parents started panicking when she did not come back home until Monday afternoon. They started looking out for her. When they reached their daughter’s friend’s house in search of her, the classmate, as per plans, cooked up a story. She told the girl’s parents that she had been kidnapped. The worried parents then approached Jamalpur police.

The Jamalpur police sprung into action and went on the lookout for the ‘kidnapped’ girl. They also interrogated the ‘abducted’ girl’s classmate, who eventually told the police the truth.

The student was later discovered at a friend’s residence in Happy Colony. Within three hours, she was given over to her parents.

Speaking about this shocking incident, Kulwant Singh, the Jamalpur’s Station House Officer said: “During the course of the investigation, we found that the girls had made a plan on a WhatsApp group to meet. The exposure to mobile phones at a very young age due to the lockdown has distracted the children. We appeal to the parents to keep a tab on their children’s activities on social networking sites”.