Panic and fear gripped Afghanistan after the fall of capital Kabul over the weekend, following which a multitude of city residents flocked to the airport, in a desperate attempt to fly out of the country. Chaotic scenes emerged from Kabul airport as wary Afghans scrambled to get a flight out of the country, with some of them clinging to the fuselage of planes, from which they fell to their tragic deaths.

Amidst this tragedy and humanitarian disaster underway in Afghanistan, some Islamists in India were found gloating over the misfortune and adversity faced by the Afghans wanting to escape the impending Talibani rule. Not only they revelled in the miseries of the fleeing Afghans, they even justified the atrocities committed by the Taliban, alleging that people who were making a run from the country deserved to die because they were “guilty” of helping the United States.

Ever since the Taliban formally seized Kabul and declared its rule over Afghanistan, ‘journalist’ Ali Sohrab, who had made objectionable remarks after the brutal killing of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari by Islamists, has been showering praises on the organisation for toppling the Ashraf Ghani government and seeking to establish Sharia law in the country.

Recently, he took to his social media accounts to allege that most of the people who fled to Kabul airport were those people who had helped the United States in killing Muslims in Afghanistan. Justifying atrocities against them, the ‘journalist’ said people who were fleeing to Kabul airport committed crimes that did not deserve “pardon”.

Sohrab called for the murder of those people citing the conquest of Mecca when people were executed even after they tendered an apology. Sohrab says such people know that their crimes do not qualify for a pardon and therefore there is a mad rush among them to fled the country. He mentions that the comments were from someone called Tanveer Aalam Shah.

And there were many social media users who concurred with Sohrab on his assertion that those who are rushing to the Kabul airport deserves to die because they were responsible for colluding with the United States and killing Muslims in the country.

As such, soon after the Taliban managed to capture Kabul and declare its supremacy in Afghanistan, many apologists and sympathisers of the Jihadist outfit in India have celebrated their takeover and tried to accord legitimacy to the group, arguing that it is an insurgent group.

The depraved attempt to intellectualise the rise of the Taliban was visible on Sunday itself when Kabul fell to the outfit and Islamists on a Twitter space heralded their return to power with unbridled glee and joy.

The participants on the Twitter Space included one accused in the Delhi Riots case and another who has been to jail for problematic posts on social media. The riots accused remarked in the space, “Let me give you guys a piece of good news – Ashraf Ghani has resigned. Thanks to Allah! Slowly and gradually, it will lead to the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (governed by the Taliban). We need to take inspiration from them and learn how to struggle in the pursuit of ‘freedom movement. (Azadi)’.”

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

After a month-long offensive against the Afghan army, the Islamist outfit Taliban finally reached the gates of Kabul on Sunday (August 15). They entered Afghanistan’s presidential palace hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Since then surreal scenes have emerged as people try to flee the country to save their lives. Visuals of Afghan people falling from the sky as they tried to escape while hanging on to the wheels of the aeroplanes have gone viral on social media. The Talibs have been spotted enjoying themselves as the amusement park as well in other surreal scenes.