Vice President of Afghanistan under the Ashraf Ghani government, Amrullah Saleh, has staked claim to the presidency of the country as the legitimate caretaker president. He said that as per the constitution of Afghanistan, in the event of the escape, absence, resignation or death of the president, the Vice President becomes the caretaker president.

Amrullah Saleh said that since he is still in Afghanistan, he is the legitimate caretaker president and therefore, he is reaching out to leaders to secure their support and consensus.

Source: Twitter

Earlier, Saleh had implored Afghans to ‘join the resistance’ against Taliban. He had also said that it is futile to argue with the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden. He said that it is up to Afghans to prove that their country is not Vietnam and the Taliban is nothing like the Vietcong. That, however, irked a certain journalist from India Today.

Kabul fell to Taliban on the 15th of August without bloodshed after president Ashraf Ghani fled the country. In a blitzkrieg, Taliban managed to capture the whole of Afghanistan in a matter of days. The speed at which the Afghan Government collapsed came as a shock to many, with Afghan soldiers leaving the force to join the ranks of the Taliban.

Following the capture, chaotic scenes were observed at the Kabul Airport as Afghans looked to flee the country. Horrific videos have emerged where Afghans could be spotted clinging on to the wheels of flights leaving the country and then falling from the sky to their deaths after take-off.