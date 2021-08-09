Monday, August 9, 2021
Pro-Khalistan group offers million dollars to anyone who stops PM Modi from unfurling Indian national flag on Red Fort on Independence Day

Pro-Khalistan banned group also vowed to annex part of Delhi as 'Khalistan' and unfurl the so-called Khalistan flag atop Red Fort

OpIndia Staff
After issuing threats to the Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, UP and Punjab, pro-Khalistan banned group Sikhs For Justice have announced a reward for anyone who stops Prime Minister Narendra Modi from unfurling the Indian national flag on Red Fort on the upcoming Independence Day.

SFJ General Secretary Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in an audio note has announced a cash reward of US 1 million dollars by the pro-Khalistani group for the one who stops the Indian Prime Minister from hoisting the flag on Red Fort on Sunday. 

In the garb of supporting the so-called farmers, Pannun in the audio note furthered the secessionist movement and claimed to snatch Punjab from ‘India’s occupation.’ He further says that the Khalistanis will also annex Delhi from India and unfurl the Khalistani flag on the Red Fort. 

He also urged the citizens of the national capital to either join his movement or move on. 

Similar threats ahead of Republic Day and Nishan Sahib on R-Day riots

Similar threats were issued ahead of Republic Day celebrations earlier this year. After the ‘tractor rally’ planned by so-called farmers sitting on the Delhi-border culminated into riots after a mob desecrated the Red Fort, pro-Khalistan elements had expressed happiness over the same. During the riots, some of the ‘farmers’ had unfurled the Sikh religious flag called the Nishan Sahib on top of the Red Fort where traditionally the PM unfurls the national flag on Independence Day.

