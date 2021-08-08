South Africa riots: How we know global media ran propaganda during farmer protests in India

Anyone remember the “farmer protests”? Yes, that thing where everyone who had been against exploitation of farmers by middlemen suddenly decided that they were for it. Remember how foreign media, foreign governments and foreign activists all got involved?

Take for instance, the now infamous tweets by Rihanna or Greta Thunberg, or the several lakh dollar full page ads in The New York Times. Or this segment from The Daily Show, which sought to educate the whole world about these protests.

That’s Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show. He cares about Black Lives Matter protests in the US, farmer union protests in India and generally about anyone who is working for justice anywhere in the world. If you don’t know, now you know.

It should have been obvious anyway that this was a motivated campaign against India. But in case, you had any doubts, let me show you how. The trick to exposing the global elite is to follow up. Keep track of what they talk about and what they don’t talk about.

So let us do that. How much does Trevor Noah really care about the world? Enough to care about this?

Civil unrest in South Africa

Over the past few months, South Africa has descended into the worst chaos in thirty years. Cities have been consumed by mobs which have been burning and looting everything. In many places, these took the form of race riots. At least three hundred and thirty people are dead. People came out with guns in the streets to defend themselves. Entire communities have lost everything. As an aside, Indians were particularly targeted in the violence. I mention that because I am an Indian. And because I know Trevor Noah cares so deeply about the Indian people.

Trevor Noah is from South Africa. Did Trevor Noah speak out about what is happening in his own country?

Of course not. Because Trevor Noah now has a much better life, in America. He doesn’t care if his old country goes up in flames.

Imagine if the country of your birth was burning. Imagine if you were far away from that, living a life of high luxury. Would you feel just a little bit guilty, or at least concerned. Now suppose you had a big global megaphone that you could use to speak out about what was happening. Would you use it?

When the violence broke out in mid-July, I asked on social media where Trevor Noah was and why he would not speak up. A number of liberals responded to my tweet. Besides calling me names for my Indian heritage, they informed me that Trevor Noah is on “vacation.” Of course. The greatest humanitarians always go on vacation when their own country is burning.

Trevor Noah is back, by the way. In latest news, he has done a segment on Obama’s dance moves and wishing the former president a happy birthday. Nothing on South Africa yet.

Trevor Noah is now one of the global elite. He has no interest in what happens to ordinary people, whether in America, in India or in South Africa.

So now you have to ask. Why would this individual, who doesn’t give two hoots about his own country, care about yours or mine? Why would he be so moved by “farmer” protests in India, when he couldn’t care less about his own South Africa? Because agenda. He lives to push an agenda. Right now, the global elites have ganged up to push anti-India propaganda.

If you don’t like my explanation, give me another one.

The week that Rihanna tweeted against India, it had just so happened that India had gifted vaccines to her country of Barbados. But why would Rihanna acknowledge that? She has a great life in America, far away from the lives of real Americans.

Here is a thumb rule. Whenever the global elite pretend to care about something, you can be sure that they are trying to screw over common people. Never believe a word that they are saying. And always do the opposite of what they want you to do. Remember that Trevor Noah is not your friend.